Manoj Bajpayee's movie 'Ghooskhor Pandat' to change name for release, Supreme Court says...

The Supreme Court directs the Ghooskhor Pandat makers to rename the title, as it denigrates a particular community. Read inside.

In the ever-evolving world of cinema, there is often a fine line between creative freedom, storytelling, and social sensitivity. However, sometimes that becomes blurred when filmmakers push boundaries to present a compelling narrative. One such similar situation happened recently with Manoj Bajpayee’s upcoming Netflix film Ghooskhor Pandat. The film landed in legal trouble after the Supreme Court raised serious objections to its title, calling it derogatory toward a particular community.

Supreme Court Objects To Film Title

The Supreme Court directed the makers of the film to change its title, observing that it is “denigrative” of a particular community. The order came during the hearing of a public interest litigation seeking a stay on the film’s release and screening.

A bench led by Justice BV Nagarathna stressed that while creative freedom is protected under the Constitution, it should not cost social harmony. The Court noted it cannot permit any section of society to be insulted by a film title or offensive material.

Strong Remarks From The Bench

Addressing the respondents, Justice Nagarathna observed, “Why should you denigrate anybody. It’s against morality and public order. Being woke is one thing. But creating this kind of unrest when there is already unrest in the country. We thought filmmakers, journalists, etc., are all responsible people and are aware of exceptions and reasonable restrictions of Article 19 (1) (a) (Fundamental Right of Speech and Expression). You tell us what names you are suggesting for the title change. Issue notice to the respondents. No section of society should be denigrated. For as long as the late 40s, the framers of the Constitution were aware of the multitude of races, castes etc. So they introduced concept or fraternity. If you use your freedom to denigrate any section of society, we can’t permit it.”

The Court further warned, “We will not allow your film to be released.”

Communal Concerns And Legal Proceedings

The PIL alleged that the film promotes caste and religion-based stereotyping and hurts the religious sentiments of the Brahmin community. The next hearing will be on February 19, and it has directed the filmmakers to file an affidavit placing on record a new title along with any changes made in compliance with the order.

The lawyer representing the filmmakers informed the bench that the title is being changed and clarified that the project is a police drama. However, the Court insisted that freedom of expression has limits and should not harm societal unity.

What Happens Next?

The matter is also pending before the High Court, and the film’s new name has not yet been finalised. Until then, the Supreme Court has made it clear that Neeraj Pandey’s film will not be allowed to release until its renamed.

