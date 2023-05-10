Home

Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ Gets Legal Notice From Asaram Bapu

Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming film 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' makers were recently served with legal notice from Asaram Bapu.

Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ in Legal Trouble: Manoj Bajpayee’s courtroom drama Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai impressed movie buffs with its powerful trailer. The depiction of a sensitive subject with Manoj as the lead protagonist promises an engaging, out-of-the-box narrative. The actor plays a lawyer in the movie who fights for the rights of girls sexually abused by a Godman. The hard-hitting theme seems to have not gone down too well with a section of audiences. Indian religious leader Asaram Bapu convicted of rape charges has sent a legal notice to the makers of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.

‘SIRF EK BANDAA KAAFI HAI’ PRODUCER REACTS AFTER BEING SERVED LEGAL NOTICE

The legal drama written by Deepak Kingrani narrates the story of a high court lawyer who single-handedly fought a case for the rape of a minor under the POCSO Act. The film’s producer Asif Shaikh reacted to the legal notice and told Times of India that “Yes, we have got the notice and our lawyers will decide the next move. We have made a biopic on PC Solanki, and I had bought the rights from him to make this film. Now, if someone is saying that the film is based on them, they can think whatever they can and we can’t stop that. Only the film will be able to tell the truth, when it comes out.” Asaram also asked the court to issue prohibitory orders against the promotion as well as the release of the film, as reported by Hindustan Times. The religious leader’s lawyers claimed that the film is highly objectionable and defamatory towards their client. They also added that it can malign his image and affect the sentiments of his followers.

Earlier, in an interaction with ANI, Manoj had said, “Portraying the role of PC Solanki in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai has been an incredible experience as it is the inspiring story of an ordinary man who fought an extraordinary case against all odds for truth and justice…I hope that it appeals to the viewers and compels them to witness this story of victory and what all it took for PC Solanki to achieve what he did.”

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai has been directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and it will release on ZEE5 on May 23, 2023.

