Manoj Bajpayee’s Twitter Account Gets Hacked, Actor Warns People

Manoj Bajpayee's Twitter account recently got hacked as the actor confirmed the same on his Instagram stories.

Manoj Bajpayee’s Twitter Account Gets Hacked: Manoj Bajpayee, who awaits the release of his survival-thriller Joram recently became a victim of internet hackers. The actor’s Twitter account has been hacked and he has warned users against engaging with his profile till the issue is resolved. Manoj confirmed the same on his Instagram post as she informed his followers about the online hacking. Though, no unusual activities have been visible on his Twitter profile yet. Cyber-crimes have become a major concern across the globe and there needs to be more discourse on digital safety tools. On December 2021, the PMO twitter account was hacked, which was restored within a few hours.

CHECK OUT MANOJ BAJPAYEE’S INSTAGRAM STORY:

MANOJ BAJPAYEE WARNS PEOPLE AS HIS TWITTER ACCOUNT GETS HACKED

Manoj took to his Instagram stories and wrote, “My Twitter account has been hacked. Please do not engage with anything coming from my profile today until the issue is resolved. Working towards a resolution. Will keep you posted.” Earlier Turkish hackers had hacked the Twitter accounts of Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Shahid Kapoor. Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi have also been victimes of online hacking in the past.

Monoj’s upcomoing movie Joram will be premiered at the 52nd International Film Festival Rotterdam. The film is directed by Devashish Makhija and also stars Zeeshan Ayub, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Smita Tambe, Megha Mathur and Rajshri Deshpande in crucial roles.

