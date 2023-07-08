Home

Manoj Muntashir’s Apology For Adipurush Divides The Internet Between ‘Sache Dil Ki Maafi’ And ‘Too Late to Apologise’ – Check Twitter Reactions

Manoj Muntashir on Sunday took to Twitter to render and unconditional apology for ruining Ramayan via his writing in Adipurush. But, his apology has now divided the internet.

Manoj Muntashir’s apology for Adipurush: Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir on Sunday wrote an apology note on Twitter for hurting the sentiments of the audience with his sloppy writing and re-imagination of Ramayan. The popular lyricist took to social media and acknowledged that Adipurush has disappointed people. He said he has no qualms in rendering an unconditional apology to his fellow Indians and to those who worship Lord Ram and Hanuman.

Manoj Muntashir Apologises Unconditionally For Adipurush

Muntashir, who’s a National Award Winning writer, folded his hands and put out an emotional note in Hindi: “मैं स्वीकार करता हूँ कि फ़िल्म आदिपुरुष से जन भावनायें आहत हुईं हैं. अपने सभी भाइयों-बहनों, बड़ों, पूज्य साधु-संतों और श्री राम के भक्तों से, मैं हाथ जोड़ कर, बिना शर्त क्षमा माँगता हूँ. भगवान बजरंग बली हम सब पर कृपा करें, हमें एक और अटूट रहकर अपने पवित्र सनातन और महान देश की सेवा करने की शक्ति दें!🙏 (sic).” He translated the same in English and said, “I accept people’s emotions have been hurt by Adipurush. With folded hands, I extend my unconditional apologies. May Prabhu Bajrang Bali keep us united and grant us strength to serve our sacred Sanatan and our great nation.🙏 (sic).”

मैं स्वीकार करता हूँ कि फ़िल्म आदिपुरुष से जन भावनायें आहत हुईं हैं.

अपने सभी भाइयों-बहनों, बड़ों, पूज्य साधु-संतों और श्री राम के भक्तों से, मैं हाथ जोड़ कर, बिना शर्त क्षमा माँगता हूँ.

भगवान बजरंग बली हम सब पर कृपा करें, हमें एक और अटूट रहकर अपने पवित्र सनातन और महान देश की… — Manoj Muntashir Shukla (@manojmuntashir) July 8, 2023

As soon as his tweet came out around 8 am, the internet went berserk with all sorts of reactions. Most of the people on social media felt it was the right time to simply forgive him and move on. One person commented on his post and mentioned that it seemed like an honest apology from the heart: “भाई @manojmuntashir सच्चे दिल से मांगी गई क्षमा याचना तो भगवान भी माफ कर देते हैं और हम लोग तो बस प्रभु श्रीराम के एक भक्त हैं! हम आपको क्षमा करते हैं लेकिन एक निवेदन है कि कभी भी सनातन धर्म की इतिहास से छेड़छाड़ मत कीजिए, जो इतिहास में है उस सच्चाई को दिखाइए जयतु सनातन धर्म 🚩🚩 (sic),” wrote a user. Another user said, “आपको क्षमा बहुत पहले ही मांग लेनी चाहिए थी, चलो ठीक है, जो भी हुआ अच्छा हुआ आपको एहसास तो हुआ कि आपने गलती तो की है। (sic).”

Twitter Reacts to Manoj Muntashir’s Apology For Adipurush

A section of the audience also seemed eager to tell him that it was too late to apologise. Many Twitter users highlighted the film’s performance at the Box Office and how it could only be because of the audience’s rejection of his work that he might have now come out to save whatever was left after the damage. “He knew this and just waited for movie to be remove from theatres so that distributors won’t get angry on his comment and it doesn’t decrease the BO collection (sic),” wrote a user. “बड़ी देर कर दी सनम आते आते! 😊 बीसियों न्यूज चैनल्स पर कई सौ घंटे के वैचारिक वमन के बाद अब आपको याद आ रहा है कि गलती हुई? इतना मूर्ख नही है ये पब्लिक (sic),” wrote another.

भाई @manojmuntashir सच्चे दिल से मांगी गई क्षमा याचना तो भगवान भी माफ कर देते हैं और हम लोग तो बस प्रभु श्रीराम के एक भक्त हैं! हम आपको क्षमा करते हैं लेकिन एक निवेदन है कि कभी भी सनातन धर्म की इतिहास से छेड़छाड़ मत कीजिए, जो इतिहास में है उस सच्चाई को दिखाइए

जयतु सनातन धर्म 🚩🚩 — Chandan Sharma (@ChandanSharmaG) July 8, 2023

काफी देर कर दी। जब फिल्म फ्लॉप हो गई, सिनेमा घर से उतरनी शुरू हो गई, जब खोने को कुछ और नहीं बचा, जब जनता का आक्रोश खुद ही ठंडा हो गया, तब माफी मांग रहे हो। यह काम तो फिल्म रिलीज़ होने के कुछ दिनों के भीतर ही होना चाहिए था लेकिन तब तो आप कलेक्शन गिनने और फिल्म का बचाव कर घाव पर… — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) July 8, 2023

@manojmuntashir जी आपने क्षमा मांग कर सभी वर्गों से एक अद्भुत कार्य किया लेकिन अगर भविष्य में कोई भी व्यक्ति फिल्म के माध्यम से वीडियोस के माध्यम से सीरियल के माध्यम से सनातन धर्म के बारे में आराध्य ईश्वर के बारे में कुछ बोलता है कुछ दिखाता है तो उसको आप सही जवाब देंगे — Swagatam Kashi foundation (@SwagatamKashi) July 8, 2023

आपको क्षमा बहुत पहले ही मांग लेनी चाहिए थी, चलो ठीक है, जो भी हुआ अच्छा हुआ आपको एहसास तो हुआ कि आपने गलती तो की है। — Vijay Thakre (@vijaythakre_IND) July 8, 2023

He knew this and just waited for movie to be remove from theatres so that distributors won’t get angry on his comment and it doesn’t decrease the BO collection. — Sunny 😎 (@being_sunny1) July 8, 2023

Earlier, right after Adipurush hit the screens and created a ruckus for its crass dialogues and for mocking Ramayan, Muntashir talked to the media and called his writing a ‘deliberate effort to oversimplify Ramayan for the younger generation’. His defensive reaction further irked the section of the audience, especially the younger generation who felt that they didn’t need an oversimplified Ramayan to understand the values that it holds.

The lyricist continued to share the Box Office numbers of the film on his social media handles and posted a big note mentioning that he’s the same man who wrote the lyrics of the song ‘Teri Mitti’ – a patriotic number from the film ‘Kesari‘. He spoke in length about those who were attacking him for ruining Ramayan and said he never thought people would come after him just because he chose to give out his own version of Ramayan.

Your thoughts on Manoj Muntashir’s apology now?

