Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has come as a shock to the entire nation. People who were close to Sushant are unable to take this news and are simply devastated by his decision to end his precious life on June 14. Sushant Singh Rajput’s family hosted a prayer meeting on Monday at their Rajiv Nagar Residence in Patna. In pictures, a framed photograph of the late actor is seen adorned with flowers. There were many people who visited the late actor’s home and one of them was BJP MP and Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwari who paid his last respects to the actor. Also Read - 'Miles to go For Effective Suicide-Prevention Protocols in India'

Manoj Tiwari met Sushant Singh Rajput’s family and offered condolences. The politician has also demanded a CBI probe in the matter. He also mentioned that it is extremely difficult for outsiders to make their mark in Bollywood due to nepotism. As per the reports in India Today, Manoj has demanded a CBI probe. He had said that the circumstances under which the late actor committed suicide, needs to be probed in depth. Also Read - Sona Mohapatra Slams Salman Khan For Urging His Fans to Support Sushant Singh Rajput’s Family And Fans

Manoj Tiwari raised the issue of nepotism in Bollywood and reportedly said it’s difficult for the outsiders to make their place. “When someone from outside the industry makes a place for himself and attains success, several forces get activated to block his way. Sushant lost his mother at the age of 16 but was not shaken. So what happened now which took him to this extent that he committed suicide?” asked Manoj Tiwari. Also Read - Sushant Singh Death: After Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan Calls Out 'Idle Minds' For Spreading Hatred

“Nepotism in Bollywood being the reason for Sushant Singh Rajput’s death should be investigated. Whosoever is guilty should be punished. The Maharashtra government should handover the case to CBI for a fair probe,” the BJP MP further added.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police are investigating the case and have recorded the statement of 15 people including family members, Mukesh Chhabra, Mahesh Shetty, Siddharth Pithani, Rhea Chakraborty, Ankita Lokhande and managerial staff. The police have also sent a letter to the leading production house, Yash Raj Films, to send a copy of the contract between them and the actor.

Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra residence on Sunday morning by his domestic help. He was reportedly battling depression over the past few months and undergoing treatment.