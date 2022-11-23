Manoj Tiwari Shares Wife’s Baby Shower Video, Set to Become Father at 51 – Watch

Bhojpuri actor and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and his wife Surabhi Tiwari are all set to welcome a second child. The 51-year-old broke the stereotype and is seen riding high on happiness as he will turn father for the third time. Manoj shared the good news with his fans on Instagram and also posted photos and videos from his wife Surbhi Tiwari’s baby shower (Godh Bharai) ceremony. The post caption was written in Hindi that read, “You cannot express some happiness in words, you can only feel it.”

Soon after the video was shared, celebrities, politicians and fans took to the comment section to congratulate the couple with hearty wishes.

Surbhi Tiwari is Manoj Tiwari’s second wife and they welcomed a daughter in 2020. Manoj has a daughter Rhiti with first wife Rani Tiwari. The two decided to part ways after 11 years of marriage.