Mansoor Ali Khan Controversy: The Chennai Police filed an FIR against Mansoor Ali Khan for his alleged distasteful and derogatory comments on Trisha.

Mansoor Ali Khan Controversy: Tamil actor, Mansoor Ali Khan ghosted hours after the Chennai police called him for reportedly making offensive comments about actress Trisha. According to reports, the Leo actor’s phone was switched off and his residence was found locked. The actor was scheduled to appear before the Chennai police regarding his insensitive comments about his co-star Trisha. He has been charged with sexual harassment under Section 354 A and Section 509 for using words, gestures, or acts intended to offend a woman’s modesty. In the interim, his attorney has requested anticipatory bail in court.

Mansoor Ali Khan’s Rape Comments on Trisha

Mansoor Ali Khan’s latest comments about Trisha sparked outrage on social media. He said, “When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I assumed I would take her to the bedroom, as I had done in the past with other women in my films. I’ve performed in a lot of rape situations, so I’m not new to it. Nevertheless, throughout the Kashmiri shoot, these folks neglected to even show me Trisha on the sets.”

Soon after his remarks, Trisha reacted to his derogatory remarks and labelled them as ‘sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, and repulsive.’ She wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), “I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste. He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind.”

Trisha REACTS Mansoor Ali’s Remark

A recent video has come to my notice where Mr.Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist,disrespectful,misogynistic,repulsive and in bad taste.He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen… — Trish (@trishtrashers) November 18, 2023

The Tollywood industry spoke in Trisha’s favour and demanded action against Mansoor Ali. Leo movie’s director Lokesh Kanagraj wrote, “Disheartened and enraged to hear the misogynistic comments made by Mr. Mansoor Ali Khan, given that we all worked in the same team. Respect for women, fellow artists and professionals should be a non-negotiable in any industry and I absolutely condemn this behaviour.”

Leo Director Lokesh Condemn Mansoor Ali Khan’s Remark:

Disheartened and enraged to hear the misogynistic comments made by Mr.Mansoor Ali Khan, given that we all worked in the same team. Respect for women, fellow artists and professionals should be a non-negotiable in any industry and I absolutely condemn this behaviour. https://t.co/PBlMzsoDZ3 — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) November 18, 2023

Mansoor Ali Khan has refused to issue an apology in the face of criticism. In a statement, he defended himself, claiming that his remarks had been misinterpreted and edited, possibly in relation to the announcement of his next movie and rumours around his prospective run for office. He explained that his comments were not directed against any one person, but rather were intended to be humorous observations on how women are now portrayed in movies as opposed to how they were in the past.

