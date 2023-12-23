Home

Entertainment

Mansoor Ali Khan Controversy: Madras High Court Imposes Rs One Lakh on Leo Actor For Baseless Lawsuit

Mansoor Ali Khan Controversy: Madras High Court Imposes Rs One Lakh on Leo Actor For Baseless Lawsuit

The Madras High court penalised actor Mansoor Ali Khan for Rs one lakh, for defaming Leo actress Trisha Krishnan.

Mansoor Ali Khan Controversy: Madras High Court Imposes Rs One Lakh on Leo Actor For Baseless Lawsuit

Mansoor Ali Khan gained widespread attention when a video of the actor speaking in Tamil went viral on social media. In the video, he mentioned his initial expectation of a bedroom scene with actress Trisha in their film and his experience with similar scenes in his earlier movies. Both celebrities recently shared the silver lining in the film Leo directed by Lokesh Kanagraj. In the viral video, Mansoor expressed his disappointment that Trisha was not present on set during the shoot in Kashmir. Here’s an update on Mansoor Ali Khan’s derogatory remarks about Trisha.

Trending Now

Madras High Court Peanlises Mansoor Ali Khan

However, his plan to file a defamation case against Trisha, Chiranjeevi, and Kushboo Sundar was rejected by the Madras High Court, which deemed it to be a mere publicity stunt. The actor was fined Rs one lakh by the court and was directed to donate the amount to the Adyar Cancer Institute in Chennai. The court also observed that Trisha and others’ reaction to Mansoor’s statement was a typical response that any ordinary person would have.

You may like to read

In the previous hearing on December 11, the Madras High Court criticized the actor for initiating a defamation case against Trisha and demanding Rs one crore as compensation from the Ponniyin Selvan actress. The court questioned Khan for filing the case and argued that it should have been Trisha who sued him instead. The court also raised doubts about whether Khan’s apology was genuine or just a tactic to avoid arrest. It suggested that Trisha should have been the one to seek damages and questioned the basis for Khan’s lawsuit. Additionally, the court instructed Khan’s counsel to advise the actor on behaving responsibly in public.

Take a look at Trisha’s X post (formerly known as Twitter):

A recent video has come to my notice where Mr.Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner.I strongly condemn this and find it sexist,disrespectful,misogynistic,repulsive and in bad taste.He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen… — Trish (@trishtrashers) November 18, 2023

Mansoor Ali Khan Seeks Apologies From Trisha

Before declaring his intention to file a case against Trisha, Mansoor had issued a statement expressing, “I ask for forgiveness from my co-actress Trisha. May God bless me by allowing me to attend your wedding.” Following the apology, Trisha took to her social media handle and posted, “To err is human, to forgive is divine.”

Here’s what Trisha Tweeted On X:

A recent video has come to my notice where Mr.Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner.I strongly condemn this and find it sexist,disrespectful,misogynistic,repulsive and in bad taste.He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen… — Trish (@trishtrashers) November 18, 2023

Prominent celebrities like Lokesh Kanagraj, Chiranjeevi Konidela, Radikaa Sarathkumar, and other actors came in support of Trisha and criticised Mansoor Ali Khan’s derogatory comments.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.