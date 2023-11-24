Home

Entertainment

Mansoor Ali Khan Shares Cryptic Apology Note For His ‘Rape’ Remarks Against Trisha After Police Summons

Mansoor Ali Khan Shares Cryptic Apology Note For His ‘Rape’ Remarks Against Trisha After Police Summons

Mansoor Ali Khan-Trisha Row: Mansoor Ali shared an apology note for his Leo co-star Trisha after his lewd 'rape' and 'bedroom scene' remarks - See post!

Mansoor Ali Khan Shares Cryptic Apology Note For His 'Rape' Remarks Against Trisha After Police Summons

Actor Mansoor Ali Khan apologized to co-star Trisha Krishnan on Friday after receiving flak for allegedly making derogatory remarks about her. Mansoor Ali was sent a summons by the Thousand Lights, Chennai, All Women Police Station (AWPS) for failing to show up at the station. The action was taken on an order to that effect by DGP Shankar Jiwal. Mansoor Ali Khan released a statement saying, “My co-actress Trisha, Forgive me. Let the god bless me by having me during your wedding.” The cryptic post was reshared by trade analyst Ramesh Bala

Trending Now

Mansoor Ali Khan’s Apology to Trisha:

You may like to read

Earlier, the National Commission for Women took suo motu cognisance of the matter and issued directions to the Tamil Nadu police to register a case against the actor. After summons were issued against him, Mansoor Ali Khan gave a statement asking for more time claiming that he was suffering from a throat infection.

The actor was booked under Sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

What is Mansoor Ali Khan-Trisha Row All About?

A video supposedly featuring Mansoor Ali Khan during an interview became viral on social media. In it, he expresses his wish to have a rape scene in ‘Leo’ starring Trisha, similar to what he has in previous movies with actors like Khushboo and Roja. He said, “When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought that I could carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done rape scenes in a number of movies and it’s not new for me. But these guys didn’t even show Trisha to me on the sets during the Kashmir schedule,” Khan purportedly said. Trisha and Mansoor Ali Khan don’t share screen space in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film ‘Leo’ but have pivotal roles in the film.

Responding to Khan’s remarks, Trisha took to X (formerly known as Twitter), “A recent video has come to my notice where Mr Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste. He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind.”

A recent video has come to my notice where Mr.Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner.I strongly condemn this and find it sexist,disrespectful,misogynistic,repulsive and in bad taste.He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen… — Trish (@trishtrashers) November 18, 2023

Good news! India.com is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

(With ANI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.