Rakhi Sawant is a controversy in herself! Bollywood’s controversial queen is making headlines with her antics in Bigg Boss 14’s house. In a recent promo video shared by the channel, Rakhi Sawant has passed a sexist remark on Nikki Tamboli by saying ‘Mardon ko Kone Mein Lekar Baithi Hai’. We all know that Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli do not get along well with each other. From duck task to silly arguments between them over Rahul Mahajan, Nikki and Rakhi have used bad words for each other. Also Read - Arshi Khan-Rakhi Sawant Make Fun of Each Other’s Eyebrows, Describe Them as ‘Nevela-Chamgadar’ – Watch Funny Video

For the past few days, Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah and Arshi Khan have been teasing Manu Punjabi and Nikki Tamboli. They even said that Manu and Nikki are falling in love. Manu had warned them not to tease as it will disrespect Nikki. But in the latest video, Rakhi was seen using words like ‘Mardon ko Kone Mein Lekar Baithi Hai’ that made Manu angry and he shouted at Rakhi. Angry Manu Punjabi is upset with the housemates and says that these people are speaking bad about a girl and a boy’s friendship. He can be heard saying, “Ek ladka-ladki ki relationship ki lere hai log, apne muh se mat nikal gandh”. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant’s Hilarious Fight Video With Nikki Tamboli Over Rahul Mahajan Will Make Your Day, Calls Her ‘Khajwi’

The Salman Khan hosted show has revamped after bringing in challengers such as Arshi Khan, Kashmera Shah, Rakhi Sawant, Manu Punjabi and Rahul Mahajan.

