Actor Manushi Chhillar has bagged her third film in Bollywood after a stunning debut with Prithviraj. The movie might have not done well at the Box Office but Manushi seems to be getting lots of opportunities. She is now gearing up for a film opposite John Abraham titled Tehran. The former Miss World spoke about finding opportunities so early in her career.

In a statement to the media, Manushi said, "I'm thrilled to have signed my third film and it's amazing that I have been noticed because of my work in my debut film in which I really put in my everything. I personally love this genre of films that are inspired by true events and I hope to do my best in Tehran. I have to thank my producer Dinesh Vijan for his trust in me and for making me a part of this incredible project."

The young diva added, "I'm really looking forward to working with John Abraham and creatively collaborating with him in Tehran. I thank my director Arun Gopalan for believing that I can be a part of his vision. It is amazing to be associated with such big projects at the start of my career and this validates my belief in myself as an actor. I want to give it my all in Tehran and I hope I get love from media and audiences."

Tehran went on to talk about cashing in on the opportunity and doing justice with it. She said, "I sport a new look in this film and I'm really excited about it. I want to do varied roles and be a part of the best films being made by our industry. Tehran gives me an opportunity to shine bright and I hope I can do justice to the role on screen. I will work very hard for it."

Directed by Arun Gopalan and written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma, Tehran is produced by Maddock Films in association with Bake My Cake Films.