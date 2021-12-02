Marakkar Twitter Review: With Indian actor Mohanlal in the main role and a huge supporting cast including Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Pranav Mohanlal, and others, Marakkar sails into our cinemas with high anticipation. The first half of the film depicts Kunjali Marakkar the IV’s early life as a young man from a clan of warriors who heroically opposed the Portuguese, and how, as a result of a family massacre, he becomes a fugitive and subsequently the Robin Hood for the poor. While Pranav portrays a younger Kunjali, Mohanlal portrays the same character in the second half of the pre-interval scenes. In the more massy passages, Pranav gives unfettered enthusiasm to the part, while Mohanlal tunes in his diversity.Also Read - Chhorii Movie Review: Nushrratt Bharuccha Delivers Her Career-Best Performance in a Honor-rific Film

The magnitude of the much-anticipated Mohanlal film is noteworthy. The spectacular visuals in this film are unlike anything you’ve ever seen in Malayalam cinema. In every way, it’s a high-octane production. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the film has been delayed multiple times. Fans were not only ecstatic that the film has hit the theatres but they were quick to compare it to SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali. One Twitter user wrote,” Huge Expectations on this project #Marakkar Startling Art work by @sabucyril sir, I believe this would be the Malayalam #Bahubali ..! #Priyan #Lalettan (sic).” Also Read - Bunty Aur Babli 2 Movie Review: Thank God For Rani Mukerji Nahi Toh Thagg Liye Jate!

While another user wrote, “Record gross in kerala..!!even #Bahubali failed..!!! #4YearsOfIHPulimurugan @Mohanlal #Lalettan #Mohanlal #Drishyam2 @MarakkarMovie #Marakkar #TMF #TeamMohanlalFanz (sic).”

Netizens labelled the film as a significant release for the Malayalam film industry. The movie received an impeccable response right for the direction to the star cast. Take a peek at what others are saying on Twitter:

Undoubtedly The BIGGEST Ever Film Which Kerala Produced Yet ! Richness in visuals 😍🔥 Never gonna happen this kinda visual treat in next 5yrs in M’wood 😍🔥 Interval Block Still Sticking In My Mind🔥 Lalettan Intro 🔥#MarakkarArabikadalinteSimham #Marakkar #Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/5Kc1JkFw2b — KINGSMANᵐᵃʳᵃᵏᵏᵃʳ ᵈᵃʸ ᵈᵉᶜ² ⚓ (@KingsmanKQ2) December 2, 2021

#Marakkar is a class emotional journey with amazing visuals that demand theatre experience.Good perfo from all,fight scenes r the highlights.Go watch it in an amazing 4k Dolby Atmos theater for the best experience.Priyadarshan take a bow for a technically brilliant malayalam pic.twitter.com/QQnXvaDqW7 — Adarsh Murali (@adarsh_murali__) December 2, 2021

Watched #Marakkar FDFS🔥, Well crafted

class epic movie🙌🏻 Beautifully executed by Priyadarshan✨

Vfx,cgi included in war scene looks promising Don’t expect like a mass category, it’s a classic also emotional touch movie

Overall⚡️👍#MarakkarFDFS#MarakkarReview @Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/ATNbIZkGXU — Arvind_Official (@Arvind_offcl) December 2, 2021

The Malayalam superstar recently announced his next film, Monster. Vysakh has directed the film and is produced by Antony Perumbavoor. He was last seen in Jeethu Joseph’s Drishyam 2. Mohanlal has Aaraattu, Ram, 12th Man, L2: Empuraan and Bro Daddy lined up.