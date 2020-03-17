Noted Marathi actor Jairam Kulkarni died in Pune on Tuesday morning due to old-age related ailments, a family member said. He was 88. He is survived by his wife Hema, son Ruchir, and daughter-in-law, actor Mrunal Deo Kulkarni. His last rites will be performed in Pune later in the day.

Before embarking on a full-fledged career in acting, Jairam Kulkarni had worked in Akashwani in 1956, Pune where he came into contact with personalities from the fields of literature, theatre and film.

He got his first break in films in 1970 while working with Akashwani but had to leave his job as he had to travel to Mumbai for shoots. However, he had the opportunity to work with Venkatesh Madgulkar as his assistant and met stalwarts like PL Deshpande, DM Mirasadar and Anand Yadav.

Born in Barshi tehsil in Solapur district, Jairam Kulkarni had acted in more than 150 films, including Gammat Jamaat, De Danaadan, Navri Mile Navyalaya, Zapatale, Amchya Sarakhe Amich, Chal Re Laxya Mumbaila, Ashi Hi Banwabanwi, Thartharat, Rangat Sangat to name a few. His last movie Khel Aayushyacha was released recently.

