Marathi Actress Kalyani Kurale Jadhav Dies in a Road Accident

Kalyani Kurale Jadhav Death: Police have registered an FIR against the tractor driver under IPC sections 304, 338

Marathi television actress Kalyani Kurale dies in a road accident on Saturday evening. She was 32. Kalyani met with a road accident on Sangali Kolhapur highway near Halondi village in Kolhapur district. She was on her way home late Saturday evening around 11 pm on a motorcycle when the accident took place. Her motorcycle was hit by a tractor on the highway. Kalyani is known for her role in the TV serial Tujyhat Jeev Rangala.

“She was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. A case has been filed against the tractor driver under Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act provisions,” the Kolhapur police official told PTI. Kalyani had opened a restaurant in Kolhapur a few days ago. She had also celebrated her birthday a week ago.

Police have registered an FIR against the tractor driver under IPC sections 304, 338 and other sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, as per the Police official statement.

On the work front, Kalyani Kurale Jadhav was last seen in the show Dakkhancha Raja Jyotiba and Tujhya Jeev Rangla. She played various roles in TV shows and daily soaps.