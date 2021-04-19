Pune: National Award Winning filmmaker Sumitra Bhave passed away on Monday morning, April 19, 2021. She was 78-years-old. Sumitra Bhave was undergoing treatment in a private hospital. She was suffering from age-related ailments. Also Read - No Marathi, No Amazon: MNS Workers Vandalise Company's Warehouses in Mumbai, Pune

Sumitra Bhave changed the face of Marathi Cinema along with Sunil Sukthankar. The duo worked predominantly in Marathi cinema and Marathi theatre. Bhave and Sukthankar have made seventeen feature films, more than fifty short films, and four TV serials; all of which have been written by Bhave. Sunil Sukthankar, a Film and Television Institute of India graduate (1989) is also an actor and a lyricist. He has written more than 90 songs for their own films as well as various other Marathi and Hindi films so far. The duo have won various national and international accolades. In 2016 their feature film ‘Kaasav’ won the prestigious President Golden Lotus National Award. Also Read - Around 76 Per Cent Marathi Singles Take Marriage Decision Into Their Own Hands

May her soul rest in peace!