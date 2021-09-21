Goa: Marathi actor Ishwari Deshpande has reportedly died in a car accident in Goa on Monday morning. The reports suggest that the accident occurred on Monday morning near Arpora or Hadfade village in the Bardez Taluka. The 25-year-old actor was in Goa with her friend Shubham Dadge, who also died in a car accident. Reportedly, their car plunged into Baga Creek. The car crashed into the creek as the driver lost control over the vehicle on a narrow road near the Arpora village. The accident took place around 5 AM. Ishwari and Shubham, both died due to drowning as the car was centrally locked and fell into a creek.Also Read - Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal Promises Unemployment Allowance, Job Quota For Locals

The incident has come as a major shock for their family members and friends. After the probe, the family members of both the deceased were informed by the Goa Police. As per the police, the bodies and the car were recovered by the fire brigade team around 7 AM on Monday.

While Ishwari was the resident of Kirkatwadi in Pune, Shubham (28), lived in Nanded city area.

As per the Times of India report, Ishwari and Shubham were planning to get engaged next month. On September 15, they had travelled to Goa. The reports also stated that Ishwari had completed the shoot of Hindi and Marathi projects, a few days ago. She was set to make her Marathi film debut with Sunil Chauthmal’s directorial ‘Premache Side Effects’.

Actor Abhinay Berde took to his Instagram to mourn the untimely demise of the actor.