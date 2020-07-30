Actor Aashutosh Bhakre, the husband of Marathi actor Mayuri Deshmukh, reportedly died by suicide on Wednesday, July 29. The actor reportedly hanged himself to death at his residence in Nanded, Maharashtra. The entire Marathi film industry has been mourning the death of the actor who was seen in the movie Ecchar Tharla Pakka. Also Read - SSR Case: Why Didn't Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Name Rhea Chakraborty in His Statement to Mumbai Police: Report

Both Mayuri and Aashutosh are believed to be loved by their fans and friends. While the family is devastated, the friends and colleagues of the two are still in shock. Talking to Times of India, one of Mayuri-Aashutosh's friends, actor Ketaki Palav said that she cannot even begin to imagine how Mayuri and the rest of the family members would be dealing with the loss. She said that she is unable to fathom the grief and fails to understand the incident.

The actor was quoted saying, "I am in shock right now. It's shocking for the entire entertainment industry. It's really painful for me to say anything about him or her right now. I tried to call Mayuri but obviously, it's not possible for her to receive anyone's calls right now. Also, I am not in a condition to discuss anything about it, so I can understand what Mayuri must be going through. I had attended their wedding also. Aashutosh, I and Mayuri – we were really close to each other so it is really painful news for me."

Aashutosh married Mayuri on January 21, 2016. She rose to fame after her performance in Marathi TV show Khulta Kali Khulena. May his soul rest in peace!