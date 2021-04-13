Court actor Vira Sathidar has passed away due to COVID-19 related complications on Tuesday (April 13). The 62-year-old actor-activist was admitted to a hospital in Nagpur where he breathed his last on Tuesday. His son Rahul shared the news and told Indian Express, “He was admitted to AIIMS for Covid-19 treatment. He had developed pneumonia and died around 4 am on Tuesday after developing complications.” Also Read - Ashalata Webgaonkar's Last Rites Perfomed by co-star Alka Kubal After Family Asked Not to Bring Her Body to Mumbai

Music director Sambhaji Bhagat confirmed the news and said, "Vira was admitted to a hospital in Nagpur from a few days and was on a ventilator for the last two days. His death has pained me a lot, we will not only miss him as a talented actor but also a beautiful human being."

Sathidar's original name was Vipul Vairagade, who used to herd cows as a child in a village in the Wardha district. He had begun writing poetry and became an activist associated with Dalit Panthers and Ambedkarite movement. He acted in a few Marathi films but Court remains his outstanding work. The film was a winner of a National Award and was also India's entry to Oscars in 2016. He was currently working on a documentary titled 'Aadhaa Chaand Tum Rakhlo'.

Direct of Court, Chaitanya Tamhane, told Indian Express, “Right now I am shocked and totally speechless. He was one of the nicest people I have met and we were blessed to have him as the face of Court. I am still processing the news, it is just extremely sad.”

In Court, Sathidar played the role of a teacher and a protest poet, Narayan Kumble.