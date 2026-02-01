Home

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Rani Mukerji beats her own record, cop drama picks up pace; Earns Rs…

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 remains strong despite the stong Border 2 buzz. Read how much it earned on day 2.

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Rani Mukerji beats her own record, cop drama picks up pace; Earns Rs

In the world of sequels and franchises, which arrive with massive expectations and anticipation, it also carries the burden of legacy. However, Rani Mukerji has lived up to its buzz. After the critical and commercial success of Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway, which earned Rani Mukerji her first National Award, expectations were soaring high for Mardaani 3. Earning decent reviews, it has earned a moderate box office collection. As per the early numbers, the crime drama is not only maintaining a steady firm, but it has also managed to outperform several female-led films.

Opening day performance

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Mardaani 3 collected Rs 3.8 crore on its first day. Released in approximately 2,345 shows across the country, the film recorded an overall occupancy of 18.01% on day one. Morning shows opened at 8.97%, rising to 14.78% in the afternoon. Evening shows did marginally better, with occupancy standing at 17.13%. Night shows witnessed a stronger turnout at 31.14%.

Occupancy

Speaking of city-wise occupancy, the highest number of screenings was accounted for in Delhi-NCR, with 526 shows and an occupancy of 18.75%, while Mumbai followed with 381 shows and a higher occupancy of 26.75%.

Performs better than recent female-led films

What’s interesting is that this third instalment has already outpaced several of Rani Mukerji’s recent projects, including Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway (Rs 1.27 crore on day one), Bunty Aur Babli 2 (Rs 2.8 crore), and Hichki (Rs 3.3 crore).

Speaking of its performance in female-led films, Mardaani 3 has also opened better than Kareena Kapoor’s The Buckingham Murders, directed by Hansal Mehta, which collected Rs 1.15 crore on its first day, and Yami Gautam’s Haq, which earned Rs 1.75 crore.

However, it trails Yami Gautam’s Article 370, which debuted at Rs 5.9 crore, and Alia Bhatt’s Jigra, which collected Rs 4.25 crore on day one.

Limited release amid strong competition

Despite being backed by Yash Raj Films, the movie has had a comparatively limited release and continues to share screens with last week’s major release, Border 2, which remains steady and is currently running on nearly 5,000 screens nationwide.

Meanwhile, Border 2 earned Rs 11 crore on the 8th day, significantly higher than Mardaani 3’s opening figure.

Conclusion

Opening on a moderate level, the film has outperformed several female-led films. Despite the competition from a heavyweight like Border 2 and a limited release footprint, the film’s early performance reflects steady momentum.

