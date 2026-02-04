Home

Entertainment

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Rani Mukerji starrer records slow but steady run, crosses Rs 20 crore mark, earns Rs…

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Rani Mukerji starrer records slow but steady run, crosses Rs 20 crore mark, earns Rs…

Rani Mukerji's film witnesses modest momentum on day 5. Read how much it earned.

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Rani Mukerji starrer records slow but steady run, crosses Rs 20 crore mark, earns Rs…

In the world of sequels and franchises, they carry both the legacy of a film and the burden of expectations. One such similar situation happened with Mardaani 3. This Rani Mukerji’s legacy is known for delivering hard-hitting narratives. However, as the third released, the film appears to be facing a tougher journey at the box office.

Opening to mixed reactions, the film has a slow but steady momentum since day one.

Day 5 Box Office Performance

According to the Sacnilk report, the film earned Rs 2.5 crore on Day 5 (first Tuesday). With this, the total domestic collection now stands at Rs 22.25 crore. While initially, the film saw signs of earning decent numbers, it has not matched the success of its predecessors, both of which were major hits.

Speaking of its worldwide collection, the Rani Mukerji-starrer has reached Rs 33.25 crore, indicating moderate traction overseas.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Day-Wise Breakdown

Day 1 (1st Friday): Rs 4 crore

Day 2 (1st Saturday): Rs 6.25 crore

Day 3 (1st Sunday): Rs 7.25 crore

Day 4 (1st Monday): Rs 2.25 crore

Day 5 (1st Tuesday): Rs 2.50 crore

Total: Rs 22.25 crore

The film witnessed its highest collections over the opening weekend before showing a noticeable drop as the weekdays began.

About the Film

Mardaani 3 centres around the issue of girl child trafficking in India, continuing the franchise’s focus on socially relevant themes. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, the film features Mallika Prasad as the main antagonist, alongside Janki Bodiwala and Mikhail Yawalkar. The movie hit theatres on January 30, 2026.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.