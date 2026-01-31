Home

Mardaani 3 Box Office Day 1: Amid Border 2 storm, Rani Mukerji’s action thriller becomes the lowest opener in the franchise, earns Rs…

Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 records a slow start at the box office on its first day, facing tough competition from Border 2. Early numbers indicate a dip compared to previous films in the franchise.

Rani Mukerji made her return to the big screen with Mardaani 3, stepping back into the role of fearless police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy. The film was among the most anticipated releases of the year, especially as it marks three decades of Rani’s journey in Indian cinema. While expectations were high, the opening day numbers tell a more measured story. The action thriller managed a respectable start but fell short of the franchise’s earlier benchmarks.

How much did Rani Mukerji starrer earn on Day 1?

On its first day in theatres, Mardaani 3 earned around Rs 3.48 crore nett in India as per early estimates. Despite a wide release across 2,299 shows, the film recorded an average occupancy of 13.6%. These numbers place the film as the lowest opener in the Mardaani franchise so far. In comparison, Mardaani 2, which was released in 2019, collected Rs 3.80 crore on day one. The difference may appear small, but it highlights a noticeable dip in audience turnout.

Border 2’s release impacts audience attention

One of the major reasons behind the slower opening is the strong presence of Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty’s Border 2 at the box office. The film has created significant buzz and drawn large crowds, affecting screen space and audience preference. With both films targeting mass centres, Mardaani 3 faced stiff competition from day one. Trade experts believe this clash played a role in limiting its initial momentum, particularly in multiplex-heavy regions.

A look back at the Mardaani franchise

The first Mardaani film was released in 2014 under the direction of Pradeep Sarkar and was praised for its gritty storytelling. Mardaani 2, directed by Gopi Puthran, raised the bar with a darker tone and stronger box office performance. While Mardaani 3 continues the franchise’s serious themes, its opening suggests that word of mouth and weekend growth will be crucial for long-term success.

About Mardaani 3

Mardaani 3 is written by Aayush Gupta and directed by Abhiraj Minwala, with Aditya Chopra producing the film. The story continues the journey of Shivani Shivaji Roy as she investigates a chilling case involving 93 missing young girls over a span of three months. Alongside Rani Mukerji, the film features Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad in key roles.

What lies ahead for Mardaani 3?

Despite the slow start, Mardaani 3 still has room to grow over the weekend. The franchise enjoys strong recall value, and positive audience feedback could help the film pick up pace in the coming days. With serious subject matter and Rani Mukerji’s commanding performance, the film’s overall run will depend on sustained interest beyond the opening day.

