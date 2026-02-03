Mardaani 3 Box Office Day 4: Rani Mukerji’s crime thriller stays steady, earns Rs...

Rani Mukerji is back in uniform, and audiences seem to be responding with quiet but steady support. Mardaani 3, which brings her back as the fearless SSP Shivani Shivaji Roy, is moving at a consistent pace at the domestic box office.

As per early estimates by Sacnilk.com, the film earned Rs 2.15 crore nett on its first Monday. With this, the film’s total collection in India now stands at around Rs 19.65 crore nett. While the weekday drop was expected, the numbers suggest that the film has managed to hold its ground after a solid weekend.

Released on Friday, the Abhiraj Minwala directorial showed visible growth over the weekend. Despite being a serious crime thriller and facing competition in theatres, the film is finding its audience, largely due to positive word of mouth and Rani Mukerji’s powerful screen presence.

How did Mardaani 3 perform day-wise?

The film opened on Friday with Rs 4 crore nett. On Saturday, it witnessed a clear jump, collecting Rs 6.25 crore. Sunday turned out to be even stronger with Rs 7.25 crore coming in. On Monday, the first weekday after release, the film added Rs 2.15 crore to its total.

This takes the four-day total to Rs 19.65 crore nett. Trade experts believe that the film’s steady performance, especially in urban centres, shows that the Mardaani franchise continues to enjoy a loyal audience base.

What is Mardaani 3 about?

Produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, Mardaani 3 stays true to the franchise’s identity of telling hard-hitting, socially relevant stories.

While Mardaani (2014) dealt with human trafficking and Mardaani 2 explored the mind of a violent criminal, the third part takes up yet another pressing social issue. This time, SSP Shivani Shivaji Roy is investigating the shocking disappearance of 93 young girls within just three months.

The film is written by Aayush Gupta and also features Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad in key roles. The first film in the franchise was directed by Pradeep Sarkar, while Mardaani 2 was helmed by Gopi Puthran.

Rani Mukerji on the purpose behind the film

On Monday, Rani Mukerji shared a strong note about why stories like Mardaani need to be told. She spoke about how cinema can go beyond entertainment and start important conversations. The actor also mentioned that the audience response so far has been overwhelming and encouraging.

With a steady box office run and meaningful storytelling, Mardaani 3 seems to be doing exactly what the franchise is known for, gripping viewers while making them think.