Mardaani 3 Box Office Day 6: Rani Mukerji starrer sees slow momentum, yet to enter Rs 25 crore club, earns Rs…

In the highly competitive world of the box office, franchises often carry the advantage of legacy as well as the burden of towering expectations. One such case was Mardaani 3, which, with a reputation for tackling hard-hitting social issues, has enjoyed both critical acclaim and commercial success over the years. Naturally, its third installment in theatres arrived amid significant anticipation. However, despite the familiarity of its brand and the return of Rani Mukerji as the fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, the film appears to be witnessing a tougher-than-expected theatrical run.

The latest chapter, which revolves around the serious subject of girl child trafficking, opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. While the film saw a noticeable jump over its opening weekend, the momentum has softened as the weekdays progressed.

Day 6 box office collection

According to the Sacnilk report, ‘Mardaani 3’ has minted Rs 2 crore on its Day 6 (first Wednesday). With this, the total collection now stands at Rs 24.25 crore. Meanwhile, the film’s global collection is reported to be Rs 36.35 crore.

Day-wise box office breakdown

Day 1 (1st Friday): Rs 4 crore

Day 2 (1st Saturday): Rs 6.25 crore

Day 3 (1st Sunday): Rs 7.25 crore

Day 4 (1st Monday): Rs 2.25 crore

Day 5 (1st Tuesday): Rs 2.6 crore

Day 6 (1st Wednesday): Rs 2 crore

After an impressive weekend footfall, the film faced a downward trend, recording a drop on weekdays.

Occupancy trend

The occupancy for Mardaani 3 remained moderate on its first Wednesday, reflecting the film’s mixed word-of-mouth

About the film

Mardaan 3 revolves around the serious subject of girl child trafficking, which opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. As per reports, the film is made on a humble budget of Rs 60 crore. Rani Mukerji reprises her role as the tough cop, Shivani Shivaji Roy.R Reports also suggest that Rani has charged Rs 7 crore for her role. Mallika Prasad plays the main antagonist, Amma, while Janki Bodiwala appears in a pivotal role.

