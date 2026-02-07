Mardaani 3 Box Office Day 8: Rani Mukerji’s crime drama stays steady, crosses Rs...

Mardaani 3 continued its box office journey at a calm but consistent pace on its eighth day. The Rani Mukerji-starrer earned around Rs 1.75 crore India net on Friday. With this, the film’s total collection has now reached approximately Rs 28.05 crore, as per Sacnilk.

The movie had already collected Rs 26.30 crore in its first week, so the second week has begun on a slower yet stable note. A drop in numbers on a weekday is expected, and the film is still managing to bring audiences to theatres, even if the footfall is not very high.

Mardaani 3: Audience turnout through the day

The overall Hindi occupancy on Friday stood at 11.63%. This shows that while some shows remained quiet, others saw a better response as the day progressed.

Morning shows recorded an occupancy of 6.58%, which is usually low as most people prefer later timings. The afternoon shows an improvement to 10.77%. The evening shows saw a slight rise to 11.58%, while the night shows had the best turnout with 17.60% occupancy.

This pattern suggests that viewers are choosing convenient time slots, especially towards the end of the day.

Mardaani 3: Story and audience response

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, the film features Rani Mukerji along with Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad. Viewers who enjoy intense crime stories and strong characters are finding the film engaging.

Rani returns as SSP Shivani Shivaji Roy, a role that has become closely linked with the Mardaani franchise over the years.

About Mardaani 3

Mardaani 3 is written by Aayush Gupta and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film follows SSP Shivani Shivaji Roy as she investigates the case of 93 young girls who have gone missing over the past three months.

The first Mardaani was released in 2014 and was directed by Pradeep Sarkar. Gopi Puthran helmed Mardaani 2. The third part continues the franchise’s focus on hard-hitting and socially relevant subjects.

While Mardaani highlighted the dark world of human trafficking and Mardaani 2 focused on the mind of a brutal criminal, the third film explores yet another serious social issue, keeping the core theme of the series intact.

Despite the weekday slowdown, Mardaani 3 is holding its ground in its second week.