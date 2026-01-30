Home

Entertainment

Mardaani 3 Box Office Prediction Day 1: Amid Sunny Deols Border 2 storm, can Rani Mukerjis action thriller cross numbers of Mardaani 1 and 2

Mardaani 3 Box Office Prediction Day 1: Amid Sunny Deol’s Border 2 storm, can Rani Mukerji’s action thriller cross numbers of Mardaani 1 and 2

Rani Mukerji returns as a fearless cop in her latest action outing as industry buzz builds around opening day performance audience response and early trade expectations.

The buzz around Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 is palpable as the film hits theatres today. Fans of the franchise are excited to see her return as the fearless cop, but the release timing poses challenges. With Sunny Deol’s Border 2 still running strong at the box office and already crossing Rs 200 crore, Mardaani 3 faces stiff competition for screens and audience attention.

The first day expectations for Mardaani 3

Rani Mukerji returns as Shivani Shivaji Roy in the latest installment of the action thriller franchise, facing significant box office challenges on its opening day due to strong competition. While the previous films saw higher initial collections, the third entry is projected for a lower opening.

As per earl;y projections, the film Mardaani 3 is projected to earn Rs 2 to 2.5 crore on its first day, potentially marking the lowest opening for the series compared to Mardaani 1, which earned Rs 3.50 crore and Mardaani 2, which earned Rs 4 crore on their respective opening days.

Also read: Mardaani 3 trailer out: Rani Mukerji roars back as ACP Shivani, franchise raises the stakes – Watch

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The hurdle for Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3

One of the biggest challenges for Mardaani 3 is the continued dominance of Border 2. The Sunny Deol led war drama is still drawing large crowds especially in mass circuits. With screens already occupied Mardaani 3 may get a limited release in single screens but better showcasing in urban multiplexes where Rani Mukerji’s fan base is strong. This mixed scenario could affect footfalls on the first day but may not fully block the film’s growth if reviews turn positive.

However, if the film manages to stabilize through the weekend it could end its first weekend around Rs 7 crore to Rs 8 crore. While this will be below the franchise’s previous peaks, it will still provide a base for steady growth. Mardaani 3’s performance will be closely watched as it may indicate the sustainability of content-driven films in a market currently dominated by mass entertainers like Border 2.

More about Mardaani franchise

For perspective, Mardaani 1 opened with Rs 3.50 crore while Mardaani 2 had a slightly better start at Rs 4 crore. Both films benefited from strong word of mouth which helped them grow steadily over time. Mardaani 3, while starting lower, still carries the goodwill of the franchise and Rani Mukerji’s strong presence, which could help it recover in the coming days.

What can be expected from Mardaani 3?

Even with a slow start, Mardaani 3 has the potential to perform steadily if audience response is positive. The franchise’s track record shows that word of mouth can drive collections beyond opening day expectations. While Border 2 dominates mass circuits, Mardaani 3’s urban appeal may help it carve its own space and strengthen the legacy of Rani Mukerji’s action-driven roles.

Also read: Mardaani 3 Twitter Review: Worth watching Rani Mukerji’s movie? Netizens call it a ‘paisa wasool’

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.