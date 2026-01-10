Mardaani 3 gets an earlier release? Rani Mukerji’s fierce cop is back; ‘Rescue begins on…’

Yash Raj Films has surprised fans by preponing the release of Mardaani 3, bringing the much-awaited film to theatres on January 30, 2026. Along with the new date, the makers also unveiled the film’s first poster, setting the tone for what promises to be a tense, gritty and emotionally charged thriller. The poster hints at a high-stakes race against time, as a fearless cop fights to hunt down evil forces and rescue missing girls across the country.

For over a decade now, the Mardaani franchise has held a special place in Hindi cinema. It is not just the biggest solo female-led franchise, but also the only female cop franchise in India. Since its first film, Mardaani has earned love, respect and a cult following for its honest, hard-hitting storytelling. With its third instalment, the franchise is ready to push boundaries once again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

Why is Mardaani 3 already creating a buzz?

Rani Mukerji returns as Shivani Shivaji Roy, a character that has become symbolic of courage, grit and moral strength. In Mardaani 3, Shivani is described as a daredevil cop who puts everything on the line for justice. This time, the battle is more personal, more violent and far more urgent, as she races against time to save scores of missing girls.

Yash Raj Films has described the film as a bloody and violent clash between goodness and sinister evil. That alone has raised expectations among fans who admire the franchise for not shying away from uncomfortable truths.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

What makes this instalment different?

Rani Mukerji had earlier called the film “dark, deadly and brutal”, a statement that instantly grabbed attention online. Unlike glossy action dramas, Mardaani films focus on raw realities, showing the cost of crime and the strength it takes to fight it.

While the first Mardaani exposed the harsh world of human trafficking, Mardaani 2 explored the twisted mind of a psychotic serial rapist who challenged the system. Mardaani 3 is said to dig even deeper, uncovering a dark and brutal reality of society that often remains hidden.

Who is behind the camera this time?

Mardaani 3 is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film stays true to the franchise’s legacy of strong storytelling rooted in real issues, without relying on unnecessary glamour.

With its advanced release date, intense theme and Rani Mukerji at the centre, Mardaani 3 is shaping up to be one of the most awaited Hindi films of 2026. For fans of meaningful cinema and powerful performances, the countdown has officially begun.