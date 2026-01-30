Mardaani 3 review: Rani Mukerji shines as a fierce cop in her darkest case yet

Home

Mardaani 3 review: Rani Mukerji returns as Shivani Shivaji Roy, taking on the dark underbelly of girl child trafficking. As the network tightens its grip and the stakes grow higher, the question remains - will Shivani be able to bring the culprits to justice?

Mardaani 3 is the third installment of the popular Mardaani franchise and once again brings Rani Mukerji back as the fearless cop, Superintendent of Police Shivani Shivaji Roy. Known for tackling sensitive issues like human trafficking, the franchise continues its tradition with an even more disturbing and intense storyline this time. At least in the first half, Mardaani 3 fully lives up to the expectations.

A Case Bigger Than It Looks

Mardaani 3 opens in the dense mangroves of the Sundarbans, where Superintendent Shivani Shivaji Roy knocks down a brutal human-trafficking network almost entirely on her own. Before she can catch her breath, Shivani is summoned to Delhi to lead a far more sensitive and politically charged investigation, the Bulandshahr kidnapping case.

Suhani, the young daughter of the Indian Ambassador to Turkey, has been abducted. In a chilling parallel, her caretaker’s daughter, Jhimli, is also kidnapped, a conspiracy that goes far beyond a single crime. What starts as a kidnapping case quickly turns into a national crisis. Shivani teams up with the National Investigation Agency (NIA), only to discover that the crime is much bigger than expected. Over 90 young women have been kidnapped, and the trail leads to a massive trafficking network connected to the beggar mafia.

The investigation reveals the involvement of Amma, a powerful and terrifying woman who runs a vast child trafficking ring.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra under YRF, Mardaani 3 is disturbing, chilling, and heart-wrenching. The film focuses on child trafficking, the exploitation of children from begging communities, and the lack of safety for poor girls.

The film exposes a harsh and unsettling reality with a powerful message: In India, the lives of the poor are often treated as disposable. They can be sold, erased, and forgotten, without even a missing person’s report being filed. For families trapped in extreme poverty, young girls are seen as burdens, creating a void that traffickers ruthlessly exploit. The discomfort the film evokes is deliberate, and precisely the point the makers want to drive home.

Rani Mukerji’s Performance as Shivani Shivaji Roy

Rani Mukerji once again proves why Shivani Shivaji Roy is one of the strongest female cop characters in Indian cinema. She is ferocious, courageous, and shows no mercy when it comes to delivering justice. Her performance is intense and emotionally strong, making the audience fully invest in her journey.

Villains That Leave a Mark

Mardaani has always stood out for its powerful villains. From Tahir Raj Bhasin in the first film to Vishal Jethwa in the second, the benchmark has been consistently high. Now, Mallika Prasad raises the stakes as Amma, a beggar-mafia queen who controls an extensive child-trafficking network. Her very presence is chilling. Terrifying, ruthless, and deeply unhinged, Amma is easily one of the most dangerous antagonists seen on the big screen in recent times.

Amma’s close one, Ramanujan (Prince), played by Prajesh Kashyap, comes as a surprise package. His acting is spot on and leaves a strong impact ensuring that audiences remember his name even after leaving the theatre.

The film also features Janki Bodiwala, Jisshu Sengupta, Anil George, and Priyanka Sharma, who support the narrative effectively.

Writing and Execution

Mardaani 3 is written by Aayush Gupta, known for his work on The Railway Men and CID. While the first Mardaani film had very tight writing, the second installment felt predictable at times and treated the SSP designation lightly. However, Mardaani 3 feels stronger in its execution, especially in the first half, with a more impactful and serious tone.

Final Verdict

Mardaani 3 is a disturbing yet powerful crime thriller that stays true to the core of the franchise. With Rani Mukerji’s commanding performance, a chilling storyline, and unforgettable villains, the film makes a strong impact. It is not an easy watch, but it is an important one.

Rating: 3 stars

