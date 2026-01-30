Mardaani 3: Shah Rukh Khan cheers for Rani Mukerji as film hits theatres, fans call it a powerful moment

As Mardaani 3 makes its way to the big screen, the buzz around the film isn’t just about action or suspense. It’s also about a warm, emotional moment that Bollywood fans didn’t see coming. Actor Shah Rukh Khan took a moment to send his love and best wishes to Rani Mukerji, reminding everyone why their bond continues to feel special even years later.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, Shah Rukh praised Rani not just as an actor, but as a person. His message was simple, heartfelt and deeply personal. He wrote, “Just from the heart….to my Rani ‘Mardaani’ all my best wishes. I am sure you will be feisty, strong & compassionate in Mardaani 3 like u are in the real world too. @yrf #Mardaani3 #RaniMukerji.”

Fans shower love on SRK and Rani

The post instantly struck a chord with fans, who flooded the comments with admiration for both stars. One user summed it up perfectly by saying, “Strong women written well and performed better hits different.” Another comment read, “Mardaani isn’t just a film, it’s a statement. And Rani carries it with quiet authority.”

Just from the heart….to my Rani ‘Mardaani’ all my best wishes. I am sure you will be feisty, strong & compassionate in Mardaani 3 like u are in the real world too. @yrf #Mardaani3 #RaniMukerji — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 30, 2026

Several fans spoke about how Rani’s real-life strength adds weight to her on-screen role. “So heartfelt. Rani truly embodies strength and compassion. Can’t wait to see her bring that fire back in Mardaani 3,” wrote one fan. Another added, “Your strength and courage in real life make Mardaani 3 even more powerful. All the best, Rani.” Some even hoped to see Shah Rukh and Rani reunite on screen soon.

Salman Khan joins the cheers

Shah Rukh wasn’t the only one rooting for Rani. Earlier, Salman Khan also gave a shoutout to the film. Sharing the Mardaani 3 poster on his Instagram Stories, he simply wrote, “#Mardaani,” adding to the film’s growing buzz.

About Mardaani 3

Backed by Yash Raj Films, Mardaani 3 brings Rani Mukerji back as the fearless ACP Shivani Shivaji Roy. This time, she investigates the mysterious disappearance of several young girls across multiple locations. As the case unfolds, Shivani uncovers a deeply rooted human trafficking network and comes face-to-face with a dangerous antagonist named Amma.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, the action thriller released in theatres on Friday. The film also stars Janki Bodiwala, Mallika Prasad and Jisshu Sengupta in key roles. It marks the third chapter of the Mardaani franchise, which began in 2014 and returned with Mardaani 2 in 2019.

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji have shared screen space in several memorable films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Chalte Chalte. In 2025, both stars also won their first National Film Awards, Shah Rukh for Jawan and Rani for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

What’s next for Shah Rukh Khan

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Sidharth Anand’s King. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi and Anil Kapoor, and is slated for a 2026 release.