Mardaani 3 trailer out: Rani Mukerji roars back as ACP Shivani, franchise raises the stakes – Watch

Yash Raj Films’ Mardaani 3 just got fans even more excited. The much-awaited film, starring Rani Mukerji as the fearless ACP Shivani Shivaji Roy, has been preponed from February 27, 2026, to January 30. As if that wasn’t enough, the makers have now dropped the trailer, and it proves that this powerful franchise has lost none of its edge.

The trailer hits hard right from the first frame. Gritty, intense, and unapologetically raw, Mardaani 3 promises a no-holds-barred battle between good and evil, with Rani once again owning the screen as the tough, sharp, and emotionally driven cop. Every punch, stare, and line reminds you why this franchise has remained a fan favourite over the years.

Watch trailer here:

For a series that has carried huge expectations, the trailer does not disappoint. Instead, it raises the bar, offering a darker tone, higher stakes, and a sense of urgency that keeps you hooked till the very end. Rani Mukerji slips back into ACP Shivani’s shoes effortlessly, proving yet again that the role was made for her.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

What makes the Mardaani 3 trailer stand out?

The trailer feels intense and grounded, reminding many viewers of Delhi Crime, especially in the way the investigation unfolds. Rani Mukerji’s Shivani appears sharper, angrier, and more determined than ever. The antagonist, played by Mallika Prasad as ‘Amma’, brings a rough and unsettling energy to the screen, making her presence truly menacing. Interestingly, the face-off also evokes memories of powerful female law enforcers seen on screen before, drawing subtle comparisons with Shefali Shah’s portrayal of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi.