Mardaani 3 Twitter Review: Worth watching Rani Mukerji’s movie? Netizens call it a ‘paisa wasool’

Mardaani 3 Twitter reviews are here: Rani Mukerji impresses the audience with her commanding screen presence, sharp dialogue delivery, and fearless expressions. Check the reactions here.

Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 has finally arrived in theatres, and first day first show audience reactions are pouring in on Twitter (X). Early reviews suggest that the film delivers a hard-hitting crime drama backed by a powerful performance from Rani Mukerji, making it one of the most talked-about releases of the week.

Mardaani 3 First Day First Show Reviews

Viewers who watched the earliest shows of Mardaani 3 took to social media to share their honest opinions. One Twitter user rated the film 3/5 stars, calling it intense, relevant, and emotionally impactful. According to the user, Mardaani 3 sticks firmly to its core theme of crime and justice and maintains a serious tone throughout. He said, “The plot is simple, it is emotionally strong and manages to keep the audience engaged till the very end.”

Rani Mukerji’s Performance in Mardaani 3

A major highlight in almost every Mardaani 3 Twitter review is Rani Mukerji’s performance. Netizens love how Rani Mukerji carries herself in the film specially with her commanding screen presence, sharp dialogue delivery, and fearless expressions.

Many viewers have already tagged this as one of Rani Mukerji’s strongest performances in the Mardaani franchise.

According to audience reactions:

The action scenes are raw and realistic, not over-the-top

The first half focuses on building the story and characters and feels slightly slow in places

The second half is more gripping, intense, and emotionally charged

The background score has also been praised for enhancing the tension during key moments without overpowering the scenes.

Twitter users also appreciated the strong and emotionally heavy climax, which stays true to the film’s message. The direction was described as tight and focused, with no unnecessary scenes. Summing it up, the reviewer called Mardaani 3 a solid and hard-hitting crime drama and concluded:

Another social media user wrote, “IT’S A PAISA WASOOL MOVIE”. The third user said, “Such films should be made”.

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Prediction

With positive word of mouth, strong audience reviews, and widespread praise for Rani Mukerji, Mardaani 3 is expected to benefit at the box office, especially over the weekend. The film appears to be resonating with viewers who enjoy serious, message-driven cinema.

Should You Watch Mardaani 3?

If you like intense crime thrillers, strong female-led narratives, and socially relevant storytelling, Mardaani 3 might be worth a watch. Well, wait for India.com’s review on Mardaani 3, we are watching!

