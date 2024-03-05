Home

Maria Goretti Upset With Ambanis For Using Elephant as Decor, Slams Ivanka Trump’s Viral Photo – Check Post

Arshad Warsi's wife Maria Goretti slams the Ambani's for using an elephant as a prop at the three day wedding at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala. Read along.

Jamnagar: Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi’s wife Maria Goretti recently pointed out how an elephant was being used as a prop during the grand pre-wedding gala of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Former VJ, recently questioned the usage of innocent animals in prop. It is also worth noting that Asia’s richest man’s son is getting married where international celebrities along with Bollywood celebrities were a part. But the most important thing that Maria Goretti brought forward was the use of an elephant as a prop in the three-day gala at Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Maria Goretti Slams Ambani’s For Using Elephant As Prop

At one of the venues of Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding bash, Maria Goretti shared an image where an elephant can be seen used as a prop during the celebration. Taking to her Instagram Story, Maria saw this treatment of animals as ‘heartbreaking’. It is worth noting that the pictures shared on social media were by Ivanka Trump. For the unversed, Ivanka is the daughter of the former American president, Donald Trump. In one of the pictures, it is noticeable that Ivanka is seen standing right next to an elephant at one of the events hosted by the Ambanis. If you look at the pictures closely, it can be seen that the elephant is covered with a gear on its head, also a person is seen standing to look at the elephant.

Take a look at Maria Goretti’s Instagram Story:

Take a look at Ivanka Trump’s Instagram Post:

Sharing pictures of Ivanka Trump standing right next to the elephant, Maria Goretti expressed, “I’m appalled at this picture of the Ambani celebration. I don’t think this should happen to any animal, specially not to animals that are being rescued and rehabilitated. Heartbreaking just heartbreaking that this elephant was made to stand like a prop, in the middle of noise and people (sic).”

Guest List at Anant-Radhika’s Grand Pre-Wedding Gala

A long list of international businessmen and celebrities was prepared, some of the noticeable names include Bill Gates (Former CEO of Microsoft), Mark Zuckerberg (CEO of Facebook), and a special dance performance by Hollywood artist Rihanna and her team. Also, special guests from Qatar were invited to attend the Pre-wedding gala.

Apart from the international guest list, Bollywood celebs and sports personalities were also seen attending the grand party at Jamnagar. The list of names includes Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and others.

