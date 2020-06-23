After musician Sonu Nigam’s video on Bhushan Kumar goes viral, many celebrities have come and supported Sonu and talked about the biggest mafia in the music industry. In Monday’s video, Sonu had threatened Bhushan that he will expose him. The singer reminded him of that time when Bhushan asked for help to get rid of threats from underworld gangster Abu Salem. Sonu also had said that he will release the video of Marina Kuwar. Also Read - Monali Thakur Extends Her Support to Sonu Nigam, Says 'There is Alot of Mafiagiri, Nobody Gets Their Due'

Now, Marina Kuwar on Tuesday took to Twitter and Instagram to share a cryptic post where she revealed that she is suffering from depression. Marina wrote that her depression was caused by certain "unwanted incidents" that altered her life.

Popular for working in several TV serials such as CID and Aahat, Marina wrote, "When your life changes drastically due to some unwanted incidents happened in your life, that time you choose to go into depression. No one knows how badly these incidents affect your life. Sometimes we give up and we end up with our life! Feeling so depressed #Depression #Life #MarinaKuwar."



In her Instagram story, Marina Kuwar wrote, “The first one read, “I have depression. But I prefer to say ‘I battle’ depression, instead of ‘I suffer’ with it. Because depression hits, but I hit back. Battle on.”

Sonu Nigam talked about a video of Marina which can expose Bhushan Kumar. After searching a lot, actorPayal Rohatgi found a video of Marina Kuwar where she can be seen speaking to Aaj Tak and blaming Bhushan Kumar for molesting her. In the video, Marina narrates her suffering and said that she went to his office to have a meeting regarding a music video with Honey Singh but he said that he has a press conference and can meet some other time. She further said that he asked her to come to his home cum office for the meeting and she goes to meet him. She alleged that he molested her in the house and ran out of there after his wife called him up.