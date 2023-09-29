Home

Mark Antony Actor Vishal Exposes CBFC And Claims He Paid Bribe For Certification, Jacky Bhagnani Reacts

Mark Antony actor Vishal took to his social media on Friday and claimed that when he went to CBFC for the certification, he was asked to pay a bribe of Rs 6.5 lakh to speed up the process. Here's more about the issue.

Mark Antony actor Vishal speaks against CBFC

Chennai: Mark Antony actor Vishal has claimed on social media that he had to pay a bribe to the Censor Board to get certification for his film. Taking to Twitter, the actor released a video in which he spoke against CBFC and maintained that he had no other way out but to pay money to the board to get the clearance. Calling it a ‘scam’, Vishal addressed his plea to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shine and PM Narendra Modi.

He said, “This is about the scam that has transpired in CBFC Mumbai in relation to my film (Mark Antony)…I would like to address this with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and PM Modi. We applied online for film certification but we were taken aback by what happened over there in the CBFC office (sic).” He added that he was asked to pay a bribe of Rs 6.5 lakh for the certification.

“CBFC asked a bride of Rs 6.5 lakh”

The Tamil actor went on to explain how he was further told that out of this Rs 6.5 lakh, Rs 3 lakh is for those who will view the film and the remaining Rs 3 lakh is for him to receive the certificate. “I had no option, I had to pay up. I received the certificate and my film Mark Antony was released in North India. But it is unfortunate. If this is the case in Govt offices, I really request the higher officials to look into this matter… (sic),” he concluded in the video.

#Corruption being shown on silver screen is fine. But not in real life. Cant digest. Especially in govt offices. And even worse happening in #CBFC Mumbai office. Had to pay 6.5 lacs for my film #MarkAntonyHindi version. 2 transactions. 3 Lakhs for screening and 3.5 Lakhs for… pic.twitter.com/3pc2RzKF6l — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) September 28, 2023

Actor-turned-producer Jackky Bhagnani was asked to comment on the issue on Friday morning. While speaking to the media, he said he hasn’t faced any such situation with the CBFC so far. However, he maintained that he is not aware of the issue and wouldn’t like to comment on the matter. “I have never faced such an experience. I have not even heard what he has said. so, I would not like to comment on it (sic),” he said.

On Tamil actor Vishal’s corruption allegations against CBFC, actor & producer Jackky Bhagnani, “…I have never faced such an experience. I have not even heard what he has said. so, I would not like to comment on it.” pic.twitter.com/b0wEImjzSb — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2023

Vishal’s video has gone viral on social media and has attracted the audience’s attention. The CBFC has been under fire ever since it certified Adipurush, a film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, with derogatory dialogues and factually incorrect scenes. Later, the board refused to give the UA certificate to Akshay Kumar’s Oh My God and also made the makers change the actor’s character to the messenger of Lord Shiva from the deity himself.

Now, these fresh claims are only going to increase the problems for the board. Watch this space for all the latest updates on the matter!

