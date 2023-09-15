Mark Antony HD Available For Free Full HD Movies Download Online On Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz And Others Sites

Top Recommended Stories

Mark Antony Leaked Online For Free Download: Vishal and SJ Suryah's most-awaited sci-fi gangster drama has been leaked online for free in HD quality on day one of the film release. This may impact the box office numbers.

Published: September 15, 2023 4:21 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk

Mark Antony Full Movie in HD Leaked Information: Vishal and SJ Suryah’s most-anticipated gangster film Mark Antony has hit the screens today, September 15. The Tamil film has been getting great reviews from the audience and the critics. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, Mark Antony is being celebrated as it’s a comeback for Vishal. Thalapathy Vijay is also in the film as his name has been mentioned in the credits. However, there is sad news for the makers of Mark Antony as the film has been leaked online in HD quality to download on Torrent websites, Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz. The movie leak on day one of the release is likely to impact the Box Office collection.

It’s the big day for all the moviegoers, especially for the Vishal fans who have been celebrating him with excitement. Mark Antony movie is about a mechanic, Mark who makes use of a time travel machine to learn about his late father Antony, who is a ruthless gangster. Mark Antony also features Ritu Varma and Selvaraghavan as lead characters. Other popular actors who were roped in for Mark Antony are Sunil, Abhinaya and YG Mahendran.

List of Sites Where Vishal and SJ Suryah’s Mark Antony Movie Has Been Leaked:

Isaimini, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, Kuttymovies, Tamilrockers, Filmywap, Pagalworld, Filmymeet, 7starhd, Vegamovies and Moviesflix are other websites where Mark Antony has been leaked.

Mark Antony Movie 2023 has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has been leaked on day one of its release. There are several films like Jawan, Gadar 2, Kushi, Dream Girl 2, Jailer, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Oppenheimer, Barbie, Carry on Jatta 3, Barbie, Lust Stories 2, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Never Have I Ever, The Kerala Story, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Ponniyin Selvan-2, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Pathaan which were earlier leaked online this year.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.


(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form).

