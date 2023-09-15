Home

Mark Antony Twitter Review: Vishal-SJ Suryah’s Massy Adventure-Actioner Hailed by Fans – Check Reactions

Mark Antony Twitter Review: Vishal and SJ Suryah’s massy Tamil adventure actioner has resonated with the audiences. The fantasy movie based on time travel is being appreciated by netizens for its action and comedy. Fans are praising the Vishal-Suryah starrer for its grandeur, visual spectacle, music and entertainment quotient. The trailer of the film had already created a lot of buzz. It seems the curiosity of movie buffs has clicked with the vision of the makers. The concept of gangsters and time-machine in the over-the-top actioner has impressed cinephiles. Many users are hailing it as a pure mad entertainer without any logic.

MARK ANTONY GETS THUMBS-UP FROM MOVIE BUFFS:

#MarkAntony REVIEW.@VishalKOfficial @iam_SJSuryah . Comedy Scenes Works Well. @gvprakash Songs & BGM. Screenplay Neat. Interval Superb . Predictable Story. Decent 1st Half & Good 2nd half. Lags Are there. CLIMAX Pakka. RATING : 3.25/5 pic.twitter.com/iEXCklnSiR — Cinemy (@HdUpdatesMovie1) September 15, 2023

Good WOM for #MarkAntony – Starts #ThalapathyVijay thanks card

– #Karthi‘s voice over explaining characters in his Fun signature style

– Strong #AjithKumar reference pic.twitter.com/P3on8P4WcH — Cinema Bugz (@news_bugz) September 15, 2023

#MarkAntony Review FIRST HALF: Decent #Vishal looks good & his voice modulation works #SJSuryah looks energetic Rest of the cast are apt ✌️ BGM Production Values Interval Block Makes Up For 2nd Half #MarkAntonyFromToday #MarkAntonyReview pic.twitter.com/c59yn3wOK0 — Swayam Kumar Das (@KumarSwayam3) September 15, 2023

#MarkAntony Review ️#MarkAntony is a fun entertainer retro style drama with good performance from #Vishal and Terrific outcome from #SJSuryah ️Second half is more interesting than first half pic.twitter.com/VkIOB1qjv9 — MOVIE TAMIL (@movietamilmv) September 15, 2023

Mark Antony also stars Suneel, Ritu Varma, K Selvaraghavan, and Abhinaya in crucial roles.

