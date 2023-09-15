Top Recommended Stories

Mark Antony Twitter Review: Vishal-SJ Suryah's Massy Adventure-Actioner Hailed by Fans – Check Reactions

Mark Antony Twitter Review: Vishal and SJ Suryah's adventure-actioner is being hailed by fans for its comedy and massy entertainment. - Check Reactions

Published: September 15, 2023 12:45 PM IST

India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Singh Bohra

Mark Antony Twitter Review: Vishal-SJ Suryah's Massy Adventure-Actioner Hailed by Fans - Check Reactions
Mark Antony Twitter Review: Vishal-SJ Suryah's Massy Adventure-Actioner Hailed by Fans - Check Reactions

Mark Antony Twitter Review: Vishal and SJ Suryah’s massy Tamil adventure actioner has resonated with the audiences. The fantasy movie based on time travel is being appreciated by netizens for its action and comedy. Fans are praising the Vishal-Suryah starrer for its grandeur, visual spectacle, music and entertainment quotient. The trailer of the film had already created a lot of buzz. It seems the curiosity of movie buffs has clicked with the vision of the makers. The concept of gangsters and time-machine in the over-the-top actioner has impressed cinephiles. Many users are hailing it as a pure mad entertainer without any logic.

MARK ANTONY GETS THUMBS-UP FROM MOVIE BUFFS:

Mark Antony also stars Suneel, Ritu Varma, K Selvaraghavan, and Abhinaya in crucial roles.

For more updates on Mark Antony review, check out this space at India.com.

