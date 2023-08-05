Home

Mark Margolis Dies: ‘Breaking Bad’ And ‘Better Call Saul’ Actor Passes Away at 83

Mark Margolis Dies: Veteran actor Mark Margolis who acted in popular shows like Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul died at the age of 83. Magnolis passed away at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City following a short illness, according to his publicist as reported by The Guardian. The actor is survived by his wife, Jacqueline, and son, Morgan. Margolis portrayed Hector Salamanca in Breaking Bad and its spin-off Better Call Saul. The veteran acted in more than 60 films across a five-decade career, including Scarface, Ace Ventura, and The Wrestler. Because of his vast filmography, he used to call himself as a ‘journeyman actor’.

MARK MARGOLIS ACTED IN MORE THAN 50 BROADWAYS

With Salamanca in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, Margolis reached the widest audience base. The Breaking Bad actor was born in Philadelphia in 1939. He moved to New York and studied under Stella Adler where he began his stage career. Margolis appeared in more than 50 off-Broadway plays, including as Bernie Madoff in a 2010 regional production of Imagining Madoff, as reported by Deadline. Margolis’s manager, Robert Kolker, in his statement said, “He was one of a kind. We won’t see his likes again. He was a treasured client and a lifelong friend. I was lucky to know him.”

May the departed soul rest in peace.

