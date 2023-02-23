Home

Entertainment

Martin Teaser: Dhruva Sarja’s Actioner is All About Adrenaline Rush And Larger-Than-Life VFX

Martin Teaser: Dhruva Sarja’s Actioner is All About Adrenaline Rush And Larger-Than-Life VFX

Martin Teaser: Dhruva Sarja's actioner is all about adrenaline rush, chase sequences, explosions and larger-than-life VFX.

Martin Teaser: Dhruva Sarja's Actioner is All About Adrenaline Rush And Larger-Than-Life VFX

Martin Teaser: The grand teaser of Dhruva Sarja starrer Martin was released on February 23, 2023. The actioner directed by AP Arjun has all the elements of a massy PAN India action-drama. A heartfelt tribute to Dhruva’s brother, late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja was also given at the teaser launch event. AP Arjun has previously directed Dhruva in his debut movie Addhuri. The teaser opens with visuals from a Pakistani prison where the protagonist is held in handcuffs. It gives a glimpse of edge-of-the-seat action, larger-than-life VFX and chiseled physique. Martin has every bit of KGF: Chapter 2 vibes as a masala action-saga.

CHECK OUT DHRUVA SARJA’S VIRAL POST:

MARTIN TEASER 💪🏼

PLS Do WATCH , SHARE AND ENCOURAGE US 😊

Jai Hanuman 🙏https://t.co/lhO3dBLG5b — Dhruva Sarja (@DhruvaSarja) February 23, 2023

You may like to read

DHRUVA SARJA PERFORMS LARGER-THAN-LIFE ACTION IN MARTIN

Dhruva Sarja captioned his post as “MARTIN TEASER PLS Do WATCH, SHARE AND ENCOURAGE US Jai Hanuman,” adding muscle, smiling face and folded hands emojis. In the teaser Dhruva Sarja takes up the fight against Pakistani army and its generals despite held captive. From chase sequences to hand-to-hand combat with heavyweight wrestlers, this one’s purely meant for the action buffs. Dhruva turns into Hulk as he flaunts his massive biceps in the action-packed first look. The gun-fight sequences promise you the perfect popcorn entertainment with RRR level VFX and action. Netizens reacted to the teaser and called it the pride of Kannada Film Industry and the next big thing after KGF 2.

CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION TO THE VIRAL TEASER:

Dhruva’s maternal uncle Arjun Sarja is a South Indian actor, and their grandfather Shakti Prasad was also an actor in Kannada films.

For more updates on Martin teaser, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.