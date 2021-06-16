Loki Episode Two Review: The second episode of Marvel’s Loki has been released and it has once again proved why it is one of the best Marvel series yet. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Responds to Tom Hiddleston aka Loki's 'Bollywood = SRK' Comment: You are Kind, God of Mischief

While the first episode introduced Loki to a whole new world of Time Variance Authority (TVA), the second episode follows the story and built upon it. The second episode presented how the TVA is now seeking Loki's help – for a mission that will blow your mind. While Loki too agrees to help, what follows is suspense and mystery.

One thing is clear, you cannot predict anything, whether it is regarding TVA or the series in general. Every time you think about what's going to happen next, you are surprised with even bigger suspense and mystery. What makes the episode more interesting is the introduction of 'duplication'. Of What? You must watch the episode for it. For now, this duplication looks like a plot that will be built upon in the future episode. There's a lot of time travelling in the episode. If you are in 79 AD at one point, another scene will take you to 2050 which makes one wonder if the TVA is some centre point of time or as Loki said in episode one is 'the greatest power in the universe.'

Like episode one had some references from Avengers: Endgame, this episode has certain references from Thor: Ragnarok. Therefore, if you haven’t watched the 2017 film yet, maybe it’s a good idea to watch it now.

Tom Hiddleston too, has also done a brilliant justice to his character. You’ll witness another side of Loki who is not just fun and entertaining, but smart and clever as well. People will love Loki not just as a villain but as a hero.

Just like the previous episode, this episode too ends with a bang, raising our excitement level for the next one.