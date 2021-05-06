Fan-favorite villain Loki is coming back as a series now and fans are super excited for it. Loki, which will be streamed in Disney+ was initially planned to debut on June 11. However, it will now release its first episode of the first season on 9 June i.e on Wednesday. Also Read - Spider Man Fans Can Now Watch Their Superhero On Disney+ For The First Time - Check Details Here

Marvel Studios released a new video in which Tom Hiddleston, who plays the role of Loki listed his iconic character's qualities – heroic, charming. He further questioned why Loki is always left out when it comes to long and dazzling superhero monologues. Tom Hiddleston ends the clip by announcing that Loki will stream every Wednesday from June 9 onwards. "I have noticed that in long superhero montages, Loki tends to get, you know, a bit left out. Even though arguably, he is incredibly heroic himself. You know, cunning, charming. I could go on, but maybe why don't I just prove it to you. Wednesdays are the new Fridays," he said.



Following the announcement, fans took to Twitter expressing excitement and shared hilarious memes.

this is going to be me when loki and black widow comes out pic.twitter.com/S2FD8nxtrC — sofia (@SAKURAMAGlC) May 6, 2021

Loki is outside your house and he has your mcdonalds. pic.twitter.com/SEiqBDaFvL — where is loki today? (@lokislocation) May 6, 2021

WE’RE GETTING LOKI 2 DAYS EARLY OMG https://t.co/NdDze9jd1e — jes (@7dreamluvr) May 6, 2021

Loki stars Tom Hiddleston as the God of Mischief and also features Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant in key roles. It is directed by Kate Herron. In India, the web series will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.