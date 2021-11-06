New Delhi: Here is a piece of good news for all you Marvel fans. The much-awaited Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ has passed with flying colours at the box office as it has raked in a total of Rs 8.75 crore on the day of its opening. According to reports, the film that was released across 1400 screens in the country, and earned Rs 7.35 crore net and the remaining Rs 1.40 crore from the various other dubbed versions. Scroll down for more details.Also Read - Eternals Movie Review: A Mix of Transformers, X-Men, Superman Brings Marvel's Latest Seesaw Superhero Entry

Eternals Box Office Collection: Marvel Movie Rakes in Rs 8.75 Crore on Day 1

Marvel Studio's latest Eternals is the 25th film of the MCU and is helmed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao.

Written by Zhao, Ryan Firpo, and Kaz Firpo, this highly anticipated film introduces a new group of superheroes, called the titular Eternals, who have lived in secret on Earth for around 7000 years. Created by entities called Celestials, they were tasked with protecting the Earth from the Deviants, their misshapen and evil counterparts.

The film was simultaneously released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. However, it was only released in a select few theatres and still fewer screens owing to competition from Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and the Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe.

As per the early estimates by the industry experts, the film raked in about Rs 2 crore from advance bookings. Meanwhile the reports also suggest that the film was able to achieve these big numbers despite the 50% theatre occupancy rate in parts of the country, including the state of Maharashtra.

Eternals features a huge ensemble cast of actors including Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Lauren Ridloff, Gil Birmingham, Harish Patel, Barry Keoghan, and Kit Harington among others.