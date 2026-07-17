Who was Mary Jo Shannon? All about Kylie Jenner’s grandmother, the woman who shaped the Kardashian-Jenner empire

Mary Jo Shannon, the mother of Kris Jenner and grandmother to the Kardashian-Jenner siblings, has died at the age of 91. From raising her family to becoming a fan favourite on reality TV, here's everything you need to know about the woman behind the famous empire.

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Who was Mary Jo Shannon (PC: Instagram)

Long before the Kardashian-Jenner family became one of the most popular names in entertainment, there was Mary Jo ‘MJ’ Shannon. Known simply as ‘MJ‘ to her family and millions of reality TV viewers, she was the steady presence behind Kris Jenner and the generations that followed. Her warmth, humour and unwavering support made her a much-loved member of the family both on and off screen. Following the news of her death at the age of 91, tributes have poured in from fans and loved ones remembering the woman who helped build the close-knit family at the centre of a global entertainment empire. While many knew her through Keeping Up with the Kardashians and The Kardashians, her story began long before the cameras arrived. Here’s a look at the life and legacy of Mary Jo Shannon.

Who was Mary Jo Shannon?

Mary Jo Shannon was born as Mary Jo Campbell in 1934. She was best known as the mother of Kris Jenner and grandmother to Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. Although she largely stayed away from the spotlight for much of her life, she became a familiar face after appearing on the family’s reality television shows.

Fans quickly warmed to MJ for her calm personality, sharp wit, and genuine affection for her family. Unlike many celebrity relatives, she never looked for attention, yet her appearances often became some of the most memorable moments on screen.

What is Mary Jo Shannon net worth in 2026?

Mary Jo Shannon, the mother of Kris Jenner and matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family, had an estimated net worth of $5 million to $10 million, according to the reports. Her wealth was largely associated with her family’s success, public appearances, and business-related ventures over the years. She was also known to fans as ‘Grandma MJ‘ through her appearances on the reality show and other Kardashian-Jenner family content.

How Mary Jo Shannon helped to shape Kris Jenner?

Before Kris Jenner became one of entertainment’s most influential managers and businesswomen, MJ was raising her daughters while running her own business. She owned Shannon & Co., a children’s clothing boutique in San Diego, where Kris also worked during her younger years.

Kris has often credited her mother for teaching her the importance of hard work, resilience, and putting family first. Those values would later become central to the Kardashian-Jenner brand, making MJ an important influence long before the family’s rise to global fame.

MJ was also admired for her strength and resilience after facing major health battles. She survived both breast cancer and colon cancer, experiences that became part of her story, and showed her determination through difficult times.

How did Mary Jo Shannon become a reality TV favourite?

Although Mary Jo Shannon was never a main cast member, MJ became one of the most loved faces on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and later The Kardashians where viewers saw her grandmother’s side on screen. Her interactions with her grandchildren, particularly Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, often showcased the family’s softer side, which received a lot of love from the audience.

Whether she was sharing advice, celebrating milestones or simply enjoying family gatherings, MJ brought warmth and authenticity to the screen. Her gentle humour and loving nature earned her a loyal fan following over the years.

Kris Jenner’s emotional farewell to mother Mary Jo Shannon

Kris Jenner announced her mother’s passing with an emotional tribute on Instagram, describing MJ as “the heart of our family”. She thanked her for a lifetime of unconditional love, strength and guidance, adding that every lesson she learned came from her mother.

The family has not revealed the cause of Mary Jo Shannon’s death. Since the announcement, fans and celebrities have shared messages of support.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

Mary Jo Shannon’s lasting legacy

Mary Jo Shannon may never have chased fame, but her influence can be seen throughout the Kardashian-Jenner family’s journey. From encouraging Kris Jenner’s work ethic to creating a home built on love and togetherness, she quietly helped lay the foundation for one of the world’s most famous families.

As the Kardashian-Jenner family mourns her loss, MJ will be remembered not just as Kris Jenner’s mother, but as the woman whose kindness, resilience and unwavering devotion shaped generations. Her legacy lives on through her children, grandchildren and the millions of viewers who came to know and admire her over the years.