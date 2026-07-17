Mary Jo Shannon, Kris Jenner’s mother and Kardashian family matriarch, dies at 91

Mary Jo Shannon, the mother of Kris Jenner and grandmother of Kim Kardashian, has died at 91. Kris shared the heartbreaking news in an emotional tribute, remembering her mother as the heart of the family.

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Mary Jo Shannon (PC: Instagram)

The Kardashian-Jenner family is mourning a heartbreaking loss. Mary Jo Shannon, the beloved mother of Kris Jenner and grandmother to Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, has died at the age of 91. The news was confirmed by Kris Jenner in an emotional social media post, where she described her mother as the heart of their family and thanked her for a lifetime of love, guidance and unforgettable memories. While fans knew MJ through her regular appearances on the family’s reality shows, those closest to her remember a woman whose warmth and strength shaped generations. Here’s a look at what Kris shared and the lasting legacy Mary Jo Shannon leaves behind.

Kris Jenner announces the death of her mother Mary Jo MJ Shannon

Kris Jenner shared the news of her mother’s passing through a heartfelt Instagram tribute. Calling MJ “the heart of our family”, she reflected on the values her mother passed on, including unconditional love, kindness, resilience and always being there for family. Kris also wrote that every part of who she is today was shaped by her mother and said her love would continue to live on through her children, grandchildren and family traditions.

Sharing this heartbreaking news, she wrote on Instagram, “Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ. There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye. My mom was the heart of our family. She taught me everything that truly matters… to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

She further wrote, “I will miss our daily talks, your smile, your laughter… Our hearts are broken, but we find comfort knowing that love like yours never truly leaves us. Your love will live on in our family, in our traditions, in every moment we are together, and in every life you touched. When I look at my kids and my grandkids, I will forever see pieces of you in all of us. There is not a part of me that isn’t shaped by you.”

The family has not publicly disclosed the cause of Mary Jo Shannon’s death. Messages of support quickly poured in from fans and followers, many remembering MJ’s cheerful personality and close bond with the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Who was Mary Jo Shannon?

Mary Jo Shannon, lovingly known as ‘MJ’, became a familiar face to millions through Keeping Up with the Kardashians and later The Kardashians. Although she was never the central figure of the shows, her calm presence, witty remarks and loving relationship with her family made her a fan favourite.

Away from television, MJ was an American reality television personality and businesswoman who owned a children’s clothing boutique in San Diego. She was also a cancer survivor and remained an important figure in Kris Jenner’s life for decades. Her appearances on television often showed the close-knit relationship she shared with her children and grandchildren, offering viewers a glimpse of the family’s personal side beyond the headlines.

Mary Jo Shannon’s legacy lives on through her family

Mary Jo Shannon’s influence extended far beyond reality television. She played a significant role in raising a family that would become one of the most recognised names in global entertainment. Her grandchildren have often spoken about the lessons they learnt from her, and several family members have previously shared memories of working with and spending time alongside their grandmother.

As the Kardashian-Jenner family grieves another personal loss, tributes continue to highlight MJ’s warmth, generosity and unwavering support for those around her. While she may no longer be with them, her values and love remain deeply woven into the family’s life, ensuring that her legacy will be remembered for years to come.