Mary Kom actor Sunil Thapa dies at 68 due to...

Veteran Nepali actor Sunil Thapa took his last breath at the age of 68 after a suspected cardiac arrest in Kathmandu. Known for over 300 films and iconic roles like “Rate Kaila,” he leaves behind a four-decade legacy that significantly shaped Nepali cinema

