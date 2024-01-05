Home

Mary Poppins British Actress Glynis Johns Passes Away at 100

Glynis Johns, who gained popularity as Winifred Banks, the suffragette mother in Mary Poppins, has passed away at the age of 100.

Mary Poppins British Actress Glynis Johns Passes Away at 100 (Picture: Disney/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock)

Variety said that Glynis Johns, a 100-year-old British actress best remembered for playing Winifred Banks in ‘Mary Poppins,’ passed away on Thursday. Mitch Clem, Johns’s manager, stressed that the singer passed away at a Los Angeles assisted care facility. Additionally, according to her publicist, she passed away from natural causes, as ABC News reported. She was a talented theater actress in addition to making several film appearances.

Johns made her film debut in 1938 when she was a teen, but she didn’t break through until 10 years later when she played a mermaid in ‘Miranda.’ She had been an actor in England for over 20 years when she was cast in Disney’s adaptation of P.L. Travers’ ‘Mary Poppins’ novels. Appearing in more than 60 films, Johns also earned an Oscar nomination for ‘While You Were Sleeping’ and ‘The Sundowners,’ according to Variety.

“Glynis powered her way through life with intelligence, wit, and a love for performance, affecting millions of lives. She entered my life early in my career and set a very high bar on how to navigate this industry with grace, class, and truth. Your own truth. Her light shined very brightly for 100 years. She had a wit that could stop you in your tracks powered by a heart that loved deeply and purely,” Clem said in a statement.

Today is a somber day for Hollywood. Not only do we mourn the passing of our dear Glynis, but we mourn the end of the golden age of Hollywood,” Clem added.

Moreover, Johns had a long career in English films, but more recently she appeared in American movies, including 1994’s ‘The Ref,’ starring Denis Leary, in which she played the mother of Kevin Spacey’s squabbling character, Variety reported.

The British actor was married and divorced four times, to Anthony Forwood, David Ramsey Foster, Cecil Henderson and Elliot Arnold, respectively. Currently, she is survived by a son, Gareth, by Forwood, according to Variety.

(With ANI inputs)

