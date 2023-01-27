Home

Masaba Gupta Reunites With Father Vivian Richards at Wedding With Satyadeep Mishra – See Inside Pics

Masaba Gupta shares inside pictures from her intimate wedding with actor Satyadeep Mishra. The designer shares her photos with her parents, Vivian Richards, and Neena Gupta.

Masaba Gupta’s wedding inside photos: Designer Masaba Gupta got married to actor Satyadeep Mishra in front of her family. After announcing the news on social media, the popular entrepreneur shared a lot of pictures from inside the small ceremony that she hosted on Friday morning. Masaba’s parents, veteran actor Neena Gupta, and cricketer Vivian Richards were seen posing with the newlyweds in the photos.

Clicked by celebrity photographer Joseph Radhik, the photos spoke volumes of the beautiful bond between the family members as they went viral on social media. Along with Masaba, all her family members were seen dressed in vibrant outfits from her brand ‘House of Masaba’. The designer lovingly captioned her post on Instagram as, “For the first time ever – My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family 💛Everything from here on is just bonus (sic).”

In one photo, Viv Richards is seen posing with the entire family while in another, he is seen flashing a wide smile, standing beside his daughter who smiles like the happiest bride ever.

Masaba looked cheerful as she posed for these gorgeous portraits at her wedding. She wore a radiant lehenga in the most pretty shade of pink and teamed it up with a mint green and a pink organza dupatta. She customised her jewellery with moon and star motifs and went subtle with her jewellery.

Masaba’s family looks adorable in these photos. Our heartiest congratulations to her and Satyadeep!