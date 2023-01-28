Home

Masaba Gupta-Satyadeep Misra Post-Wedding Party PICS: Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza And Other B-Town Biggies Grace Reception Party

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra made their first public appearance as husband and wife after tying the knot in secret. The family hosted a party in Mumbai to celebrate the duo's wedding.

Actor-fashion designer, Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Misra made their first public appearance as husband and wife after tying the knot in secret. The newlyweds were also joined by their family members. Among them were Masaba’s mom Neena Gupta, her father Vivian Richards, Neena’s husband Vivek Mehra, Satyadeep’s mother Nalini and his sister Chinmaya.

The family hosted a party in Mumbai to celebrate the duo’s wedding. In a video, Masaba is seen arriving at the venue with his father Vivian. She wore a stunning black full-sleeve top, teamed up with a blue draped skirt with a slit. Vivian arrived in a dark grey suit. The new couple and family members also distributed sweets and gifts to the media.

Check Out These Pics:

Actors Sonam Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Dia Mirza and Konkona Sen Sharma, among many others, also joined Masaba and Satyadeep at their wedding bash.

Masaba Gupta stunned her fans when she announced her engagement to actor Satyadeep Misra. The fashion designer made the announcement on Friday and married the actor in court. Actress Neena Gupta took to Instagram and celebrated her daughter’s wedding with the actor. In the Instagram post, she said, “Aaj beti ki shaadi huee dil mein ajeeb see shanti khushi abhaar aur pyaar umda hai (Her heart is filled with love, gratitude, and peace as her daughter has finally gotten married today),” she wrote on Instagram.

Masaba Gupta was previously married to producer Madhu Mantena. The couple got married in June 2015 and parted ways in 2019. This is also Satyadeep’s second marriage. He was married to actress Aditi Rao Hydari