Fashion designer Masaba Gupta has revealed the anxiety her mother, veteran actress Neena Gupta, had to go through before giving birth. Masaba took to Instagram to share an excerpt from Neena's autobiography Sach Kahun Toh, where the actress talks about having very little money in her account that would be inadequate to afford a C-section delivery. She also talks of how she finally got the money required for her delivery.

Sharing photographs from Neena's book, Masaba wrote in an Instagram post: "An excerpt from 'Sach Kahun Toh' by @neena_gupta : When I was born, my mum had Rs 2000/- in her bank account. A timely tax reimbursement would bump that number up to Rs 12,000/- and ofcourse I was a C-section baby. As I read mom's biography I learn so many things & the hardships she has had to endure. I work very hard every single day of my life & never ever let anyone not give me what I deserve only to make sure I can pay her back for bringing me into this world…..with interest! #sachkahuntoh #neenagupta."

The excerpt from the autobiography shared by Masaba, reads: "As my due date approached, I started to worry because I had very little money in my account. I could afford a natural birth because it would cost only Rs 2000. But I knew if I had to have a C-section, I would be in trouble because the surgery cost almost Rs 10,000."

“Luckily, a tax reimbursement of rupees 9000 came through a few days before my delivery and I finally ended up with Rs 12,000 in my bank account,” it further says.

“Good thing this money came through, because my doctor informed me that I would need a C-section. My father who had come down at the time to help me through the birth was livid. He said this was a ploy to just charged us more money,” it further informs.

Talking about the autobiography, ‘Sach Kahun Toh’ will trace Neena Gupta’s journey from her initial days when she was a student at the National School of Drama (NSD), her personal life, love affair with cricketer Vivian Richards and their daughter and ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta and her successful second innings in Bollywood. Masaba Gupta was the love child of actress Neena Gupta and former cricketer Vivian Richards, who were dating in the 1980s. Today, while Viv Richards is married to Miriam, Neena Gupta is now married to chartered accountant Vivek Mehra. However, the two remain to be very good friends.

