Ace designer, model and Bollywood actor Masaba Gupta is one of the most loved icons on Instagram. She never misses a chance to show her cool and quirky avatar to her fans. Having grown up a dark-skinned girl, she knew that skin colour wasn't something to obsess over or attempt to correct. Recently, she flaunted her unknown and interesting fact to the world on how her family is spread around the world. In an Instagra post she wrote: When I am asked who I am or who I want to be, I never really have an answer. My Grandfather was from Benaras, my mother is from Old Delhi. My great-grandmother, from Lahore. And my father from the Caribbean. But I have my eyes on the world. Then how can I be just one thing?".

In another post, Masaba shared her childhood photo with her parents Neena Gupta – Viv Richards, former West Indies ace cricketer. She shared the beautiful family picture with an equally heartwarming message "My world. My blood." In the pic, Masaba is seen lying on the lap of Neena while her parents look on. It's a known fact to many that Masaba is the daughter of veteran actor Neena Gupta and legendary cricketer, Viv Richards.

Masaba Gupta was the love child of actress Neena Gupta and former cricketer Vivian Richards, who were dating in the 1980s. However, the two never tied the knot, which gave people enough reason to troll them, but the ace fashion designer has always been able to give it back to her disparagers. Today, while Viv Richards is married to Miriam, Neena Gupta is now married to chartered accountant Vivek Mehra. However, the two remain to be very good friends.

Last year, Masaba and her mother appeared in a biographical Netflix series named ‘Masaba Masaba’ in which they played themselves. It revolved around Masaba’s career as a fashion designer, her love life and family equations. It released on Netflix on August 28, 2020.