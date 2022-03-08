Masaba Masaba 2’s First Look Out: Mother-daughter duo Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta featuring the second season of Masaba Masaba is all set to release on Netflix. The makers have shared the first poster and it looks promising. The fans are all set to witness double the drama and double the fashion in the web series. Gupta’s flagship Netflix Original Masaba Masaba gave us an up-close and personal sneak peek into the lives of power icons and they received love from ardent fans and followers.Also Read - 'Don’t Call Me Buddhi': Neena Gupta Gives Daughter Masaba Tips For The Year 2022

On the occasion of International Women's Day, the makers shared the poster that sees Masaba Gupta sitting on a throne in her princess avatar. She looks stunning dressed in a cheetah print attire. Sharing the poster, the official Twitter account of Netflix India wrote, "Lights, camera, fashion! @MasabaG and@Neenagupta001 are getting ready to take us on the rollercoaster ride of their lives! Season 2 of #MasabaMasabaarrives soon on Netflix!"

Masaba Masaba is a semi-fictionalised show, which showcases the life of fashion designer and actor Neena Gupta's daughter Masaba on screen, following her unique background, diverse worlds she straddles across fashion and family, and her foray back into the dating world. Neena Gupta also plays a key role in the hit show. Directed by Sonam Nair, the first season of the show, which debuted in August 2020 on Netflix, had received favorable reviews from the critics as well as the audiences.