Neena Gupta Admits She Said Sorry to Masaba: Neena Gupta, who happens to be her daughter Masaba's biggest critic is in awe of the latter's acting potential. Neena, revealed in one of her recent interviews that she apologised to Masaba for not letting her act. Neena saw the Masaba's biographical drama series Masaba Masaba and was impressed and surprised to see her daughter in the web show. The Panchayat 2 actor even admitted that she said sorry to Masaba for curbing her acting aspirations earlier. Masaba Masaba Season 2 recently premiered on Netflix on Friday. The first season of the series had released in 2020 and was inspired by the mother-daughter duo's real-life moments. Neena, in an interview with Mid-Day, recalled trying to come in the way of Masaba's acting career and being her 'biggest critic.' The veteran was quoted saying, "When I saw the first season, I was surprised. I am Masaba's biggest critic. She gets upset because I always criticise her, but that's the role of a mother. But, I was so impressed with her work that I said sorry to her for not letting her act. She has a lot of potential as an actor."

Neena confessed that Masaba Masaba Season 2 doesn't shy away from reality as she pointed out, "We are not crude to talk about it (mental health and other crucial issues) in a particular way. We addressed it sensitively. Every parent is a kid's support system. The important point that [we're highlighting] is that you can talk to your parents, and friends about your issues. Back in the day, I could not talk to my mother like Masaba talks to me today. The whole dynamics has changed. In nuclear families, we don't know whom to talk to. We keep things (bottled up) and they come out in horrible ways. Watching how a mum and daughter talk may help people (do the same)."

Masaba Masaba Season 2 is directed by Sonam Nair co-starring Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Ram Kapoor and Kusha Kapila, among others.

